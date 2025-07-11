Superman 2: David Corenswet Gives Exciting Update On First DCU Sequel

Superman star David Corenswet gave DCU fans new hope when discussing the potential of Superman 2 being made. Corenswet is about to take flight for the first time as Clark Kent, ushering in the first movie in James Gunn's new DC Universe. With reviews already teasing one of the biggest DC hits in years, questions are already being asked about when the Superman star will be back in the red cape.

Superman actor David Corenswet confirmed that he is under contract with DC Studios for a Superman sequel. Originally announced to be playing the role in June 2023, Corenswet now leads the first solo theatrical Superman film since 2013's Man of Steel. Along with that comes the hope that his Last Son of Krypton will soar on the big screen for years to come, which is now confirmed to be the case.

While taking a lie detector test with Vanity Fair, Lex Luthor star Nicholas Hoult asked Corenswet what he would choose between playing a Jedi Knight in a new Star Wars movie or returning to play Superman in a sequel. Although Corenswet picked Star Wars (which proved to be truthful), he confirmed he is "already under contract for a sequel" and joked that he would have to negotiate a fresh contract for a Star Wars role:

Nicholas Hoult: "If you had the choice between starring as Superman again in the sequels, or starring as a Jedi Knight in Star Wars, which one would you choose?" David Corenswet: "Jedi Knight in Star Wars." Vanity Fair: "Truthful." Hoult: "Was that the hardest decision you’ve ever had to make?" Corenswet: "It was among them. In the end, as many things do, it came down to the money. I'm already under contract for a sequel, but I'd be fresh negotiating with Star Wars." Hoult: "True?" Vanity Fair: "More truth, yeah."

This marks the first official indication that Superman 2 is being planned for Gunn's new DC Universe, although there is no confirmation about how far into development it is. Currently, Gunn has just over a dozen movies and TV shows officially in various stages of development. However, the first Superman movie is the only one officially set to include Corenswet's Man of Steel at the time of its release.

Superman features David Corenswet (Clark Kent), Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor), Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), and more in the first movie developed for the new DCU under DC Studios. Picking up with Clark a few years into his tenure as a hero, he comes into conflict with Lex Luthor while trying to balance his life as a normal human on Earth. Superman is now playing in theaters worldwide.

When Will Superman 2 Move Further Into Development?

DC Studios

With DC Studios hoping to have some quick financial and critical success behind Superman, it seems to be only a matter of time until Superman 2 is pushed further along into development. However, considering James Gunn's proclamation that nothing will get greenlit without a fully complete script, along with the other work he has to do as DC Studios' top executive, it still could be a couple of years until that movie comes to fruition.

On the optimistic side, shortly before Superman's release, Gunn also confirmed that he already has the actor's next appearance as Clark Kent in mind, but he would not confirm whether it was in a solo Superman sequel or in another film. With other major heroes like Batman, Wonder Woman, and more to get off the ground in the new DCU, Gunn still has plenty of time to work out that next appearance and how it will fit into the greater story.

While most are not worried about Superman being a flop in theaters, the coming days and weeks will determine how fast Warner Bros. and DC Studios officially greenlight a possible Superman 2 for Gunn, Corenswet, and the crew.

For now, fans can only wait to see how the new DCU evolves from here, with plenty of new movies and shows lined up to follow Superman's efforts and add to this franchise's building lore.