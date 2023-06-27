Henry Cavill's Superman Replacement Actor Gets Officially Announced

After a long search, James Gunn's Superman: Legacy has found its replacements for Henry Cavill's Superman and Amy Adams' Lois Lane.

Under a year ago, Cavill was set to come back as Superman with a new lease of life, but that was all thrown out with the reboot announcement and confirmation a younger actor will take on the role for Superman: Legacy.

The search for the next Superman has been a long one with plenty of rumors, with Gunn "blown away" by the auditions for the leading roles which included six actors for Clark Kent and Lois Lane.

The DCU Finds Its Superman

According to a new report from Deadline, James Gunn has found his Clark Kent and Lois Lane to lead Superman: Legacy, who will take over the leading roles from the DCEU's Henry Cavill and Amy Adams.

After a long audition process that culminated in screen tests involving six actors, the rebooted DCU has found its Superman in 29-year-old David Corenswet - a popular fan cast for the role due to his classic Clark Kent appearance.

David Corenswet

Corenswet filmography includes the slasher-horror movie Pearl and Netflix comedy-drama The Politician, with his next role ahead of Superman: Legacy coming with the 2024 disaster epic Twister.

The role of Lois Lane will seemingly go to Emmy-winning actress Rachel Brosnahan, 32, best known for her five-season run in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, with her reportedly having given the best audition of the bunch.

Rachel Brosnahan

DC Studios co-CEO and Superman: Legacy director James Gunn shared The Hollywood Reporter's coverage of the news on Twitter, confirming the two castings are "accurate," praising the acting and character of the pair:

"Accurate! (They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people)."

According to reports, the other two leading contenders for Superman were Tom Brittney and Nicholas Hoult, while Emma Mackey and Phoebe Dynevor lost out on the role of Lois Lane.

This story is developing. Check back for updates!