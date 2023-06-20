Marvel Studios' 2023 Comic-Con Announcement Disappoints Fans

A new report revealed an unfortunate Marvel Studios update for this year's San Diego Comic-Con.

Marvel

Via The Wrap, Marvel Studios will reportedly not be holding a Hall H panel event at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, which is set to be held July 20-23.

The studio had a massive panel at last year's Hall H, in which several new projects in the MCU's Multiverse Saga were announced.

According to the outlet, Marvel Studios will still have a presence on the convention floor, meaning there will be some news that comes from Comic-Con weekend.

It is unknown exactly why Marvel Studios is skipping such a major event at Comic-Con, but it's likely that the recent halting of multiple MCU productions due to the ongoing writers' strike impacted the studio's decision.

This report led to disappointing reactions from fans.

@ResonantJustice noted that the studio's absence "makes sense" due to [the] writers' strike:

"Makes sense because of the writers strike and the impending SAG strike."

@NikHellBlazer had an honest reaction to the news:

"I'm gonna cry."

@Crusanerd pointed out that the Fantastic Four casting news might not be revealed anytime soon:

"We’re gonna be in this Fantastic Four casting hell forever."

@dimensionjordyn admitted that Marvel Studios "don't have much" to announce, thus explaining its absence:

"they don't have much to announce so I'm not surprised lol. everything's delayed + the strike makes it so nothing new can be made yet."

