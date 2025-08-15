Darth Revan’s First Star Wars TV Appearance Gets Confirmed (But It’s Not What Fans Expect)

Darth Revan is about to make his first Star Wars TV appearance, but it will not be in the way fans would have expected. The Old Republic Sith Lord has become one of the most beloved characters of the era after being first introduced in BioWare's acclaimed Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR) series of video games. While KOTOR has been deemed non-canon in the years since its release, Revan has been one of the few characters to have been brought over.

Revan has been referenced several times in canon Star Wars properties (most notably in the Shadow of the Sith audiobook); however, he has yet to properly appear in a Star Wars TV or film project. That is all about to change, though, as he has been confirmed for the franchise's next streaming release.

The latest trailer for Disney+'s LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy—Pieces of the Past confirmed that Knights of the Old Republic villain Darth Revan will make his first Star Wars TV appearance in the upcoming miniseries.

The masked big bad makes a split-second appearance in the new look at the brick-based Star Wars adventure, swinging a pair of lightsabers at Pieces of the Past's hero, Sig Greebling.

Lucasfilm

He comes and goes in the new piece of marketing so quickly that his iconic mask can only be seen for a single frame; however, it is in there, confirming the character will finally make his Star Wars TV debut in the new series.

Revan is not the only video game character arriving in the new show. Comeron Monoghan's Cal Kestis has also been revealed as playing a part in the otherworldly Star Wars story, making his first proper appearance in a Star Wars film or TV project.

Revan's specific role in the new series has not yet been revealed, nor who will be playing the character (if anyone).

Watch the full trailer below:

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy—Pieces of the Past comes to Disney+ on September 19. The sequel to 2024's Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy will continue the series' zany, mismatched Star Wars story in which a young boy accidentally mixes up the very fabric of the Star Wars universe. Pieces of the Past is led by Gaten Matarazzo, Tony Revolori, and Mark Hamill.

Will Darth Revan Appear in More Star Wars Projects?

Lucasfilm

Darth Revan finally coming to Star Wars TV will have some Star Wars fans giddy. This is especially the case, as the character was originally set to appear in an episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars before being cut.

However, his Disney+ debut comes with a massive caveat. LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy—Pieces of the Past is not technically Star Wars canon. That means, despite the video game Sith coming to Star Wars TV, he will still not have been a part of a canon Star Wars film or TV project.

It feels like only a matter of time before that barrier is broken as well.

At Star Wars Celebration 2023, Lucasfilm redefined the Star Wars timeline, defining the nine eras of the franchise and confirming The Old Republic as one of them; however, nothing currently resides within it.

This immediately raised alarm bells for longtime fans of the series, as it seemed to indicate that Lucasfilm has plans to explore the era.

If the franchise were to dive deep into The Old Republic, then Revan would almost surely be included. And with the Knights of the Old Republic video game remake seemingly still in the works, fans could be getting a lot more of the beloved big bad in the not-so-distant future.