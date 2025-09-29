Darth Revan Makes First-Ever Star Wars Disney+ Appearance

A historic moment just took place in the galaxy far, far away, as Darth Revan, who is perhaps the most notable character from the Old Republic era of Star Wars, was just featured for the first time in a Star Wars TV series. Fans found out that Darth Revan would be showcased in an official Star Wars Disney+ project when a trailer for LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past revealed him beside Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Specifically, Darth Revan made an appearance in Episode 2 of LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past. He was only featured briefly across the series, but it was still a monumental moment in Star Wars history, as many fans have begged for Revan to be included in on-screen projects since he was introduced in the 2003 video game titled Knights of the Old Republic.

During Episode 2, Sig Greebling, his brother Dev, Ahsoka Tano, Servo, Viper, and Jaxxon find themselves infiltrating Solitus' fortress. For reference, Solitus is the purple lightsaber-wielding main antagonist in the series.

While in the fortress, the group is met by an evil version of Obi-Wan Kenobi and none other than Darth Revan. Notably, Revan never utters a single word (which is joked about in the show), but his presence is still felt with his lightsaber skills.

As Obi-Wan ignites a red lightsaber, which is a rare sight for Star Wars fans to see, Revan brings out his own lightsabers, with one being red and the other purple. It is important to note that this is consistent with his appearances in Star Wars Legends. For example, he wielded a purple lightsaber during his days as a Jedi. However, he built a new red one after turning to the dark side, but still used the purple one on occasion alongside his new red saber.

In a way, Revan using both lightsabers signified his internal conflict, which came full circle after he turned back to the light side. It also served as a representation of both light and dark side tendencies within him.

Even though Revan is depicted as a LEGO minifigure in Pieces of the Past, his character design is still extremely consistent with his design in Legends. For example, he is obviously wearing his Mandalorian helmet, and the color pattern of his armor is nearly identical to his signature design.

During the sequence at Solitus' fortress, Revan and Obi-Wan face off against the group. Ahsoka and Dev use their lightsabers to fight the pair, but, thanks to some help from Sig, Chewbacca, Jaxxon, and a couple of others, Revan and Obi-Wan get trapped under some rubble, allowing the heroes to escape.

Unfortunately, this is the only sequence Revan appears in throughout the LEGO Star Wars series, but just his inclusion is a positive sign for Star Wars and Darth Revan fans.

All four episodes of LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past is streaming on Disney+.

Will Darth Revan Return to Star Wars Television?

Star Wars continues to toy with the idea of bringing Darth Revan into Star Wars canon in a major way. Technically, the character is already a part of canon, as he was reference in The Rise of Skywalker by the Sith cultists on Exegol. Also, a legion of troopers known as the Revan Legion was a part of the same film.

However, Revan has never been featured on-screen until now. That is a major milestone, but it is still not canon to the Star Wars universe.

Even though his appearance wasn't a part of canon, the fact that he was included shows that Star Wars is open to bringing him in at some point down the line. The Old Republic is an extremely popular era of Star Wars lore, and with James Mangold's film (set even before the Old Republic) still being in development, it would be shocking if Lucasfilm did not explore the Old Republic through a Disney+ show or a series of films.

Since so many Star Wars projects are already in development, it could still be a while before an Old Republic project is announced. However, since it is so popular and since Revan continues to be referenced and now even featured on-screen, it seems like only a matter of time before he comes back again.