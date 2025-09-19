LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past Review: A Breezy, Charming Remix of Galactic Favorites

The latest entry in the Star Wars galaxy, LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past, is finally here, and it's a bigger, bolder return than ever. 2024's four-part animated mini-series LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy was a genuine treat for Star Wars fans. The series followed nerf herder Sig Greebling (Gaten Matarazzo), a Force Builder who largely tried to keep his powers a secret. One day, he visits an old Jedi temple with his brother Dev (Tony Revolori), removing an artifact called the Cornerstone, which rewrote the reality of the galaxy.

The premise gave series showrunners Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit a blank check to reinterpret literally any character in Star Wars history, regardless of timeline. Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) became a podracer. Vader (Matt Sloan) donned white armor and fought for good. Jar Jar (Ahmed Best) became a Sith Lord, and of course, Dev became a Sith in this brave new galaxy.

These changes made for a fun, reference-laden outing for Star Wars fans, spinning characters into wildly new directions and alliances. In LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past, the team found a way to take that creativity even further. It all makes for a breezy, entertaining, continually fresh look at our favorite galaxy far, far away, which is a genuine blast for fans.

Pieces of the Past Finds Brilliant New Riffs on Star Wars Lore

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past returns to the wildly remixed galaxy, where Sig still hopes his power-hungry Sith brother Dev (aka Darth Devastator) can come back to the light. Enter new villain Solitus (Dan Stevens), the former master of Jedi Bob (Bobby Moynihan), who escapes imprisonment in the Forcehold and longs to obliterate, well, pretty much everything.

Pieces of the Past's secret sauce is this Forcehold, a sort of Limbo that contains galactic remnants that linger around when something powerful reconfigures the Galaxy, like the Cornerstone did in Season 1. That means the Forcehold is full of typical and alternate versions of major characters across the Galaxy, and it sets up for a hilarious and high-octane season.

With irreverent, mile-a-minute humor and strong action, Pieces transforms Obi-Wan, Rose Tico, Kit Fisto, and Rey into deadly Sith, turns Maul toward the light, delivers a massive Chewbacca, brings in Cal Kestis of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order/Survivor fame, and unites the entire Skywalker family onscreen. How they do so is much of the fun, so that won't be spoiled here, but the series is chock full of clever references and lore.

On occasion, Pieces is a bit too breezy with references and plot points. Sure, there are four sub-30-minute episodes to establish a new threat and villains and move a wild array of plot points in humorous fashion—that's a challenge for any writer. The escalation serves the action and comedy well, but it does occasionally feel like one accidentally watched an episode on fast-forward. Altogether, however, it's a strong, continually charming season.

Pieces Is Jam-Packed With Talented Vocal Talents

Of course, Pieces of the Past isn't canon, so we'll unlikely see these characters grace the big screen. Solitus is still a powerful and exceptional villain, routinely memorable thanks to Dan Stevens' excellent voice work. He provides real menace to the vocal portrayal, which works well in the Star Wars galaxy. It's a pity we may never see his work in canonical projects.

Gaten Matarazzo gives a solid portrayal of Sig, ever trying to turn Dev back to the light side of the Force, while Tony Revolori does some of his best work yet as Darth Devastator/Dev, desirous of his evil dominance yet feeling alone enough to entertain Sig's continued calls for brotherhood. The pair have a good dynamic, and it's the most interesting it's ever been.

The season additionally boasts a number of talented cast members who fill out a strong season. A wildly talented array of players return to voice beloved characters or variations on those characters, including Alan Tudyk's beloved (here, villainous again) K-2SO, Anthony Daniels' iconic C-3PO, Kelly Marie Tran as Darth Rose, and Billy Dee Williams as The Landolorian. It's a stacked cast.

Altogether, LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past may boast a title that takes almost as long to pronounce as its average episode length, but it's an action-packed, frequently hilarious remix of Star Wars lore. Dan Stevens' new villain is great, while returning and newly villainous characters are memorable, and they're cleverly structured in a way that works. On occasion, there are too many blink-and-you'll-miss-it moments, but it's an easy winner.

Final Rating: 8/10

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild The Galaxy - Pieces of the Past premiered September 19, 2025, on Disney+.