Disney+ Confirms 11 Jedi Returning In 2025 Star Wars Shows

2025 has been a fairly Jedi-less affair for Star Wars shows on Disney+, thanks to the main headliner being Andor Season 2. However, that is all set to change by the end of the year with several Lucasfilm releases on Disney+ featuring Jedi faces. The two Jedi-focused series fans have to look forward to on the streamer this year are Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 and Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past.

Star Wars: Visions is an anthology series made up of animated instalments from animation houses worldwide. The series is non-canonical to the main Star Wars timeline, allowing for some creative interpretations of the galaxy far, far away. Meanwhile, Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past is a sequel to the 2024 LEGO animated series (which recently announced a daring new Jedi-turned-villain).

There are many Jedi characters fans can expect to see again when Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past and Star Wars Visions Volume 3 release on Disney+ on September 19 and October 29, 2025, respectively.

Jedi Characters Appearing in 2025 Star Wars Shows

Sig Greebling

Sig Greebling (voiced by Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo) was a Force-sensitive hero in LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy. The nerf herder from Fennesa discovered one of the galaxy's most powerful artefacts and was thrown into a life of adventure.

Bobarian Afol (Jedi Bob)

The Jedi Master to young Sig is Bobarian Afol (aka Jedi Bob), the protector of the Cornerstone of the Galaxy. After Sig tampers with the Cornerstone and resets their galaxy, Bob joins him on a journey to make it right.

Ahsoka Tano

Ahsoka Tano is a familiar face in the Star Wars world following her introduction in The Clone Wars, which eventually launched her solo series Ahsoka. The Jedi will next appear in Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past in her LEGO BrickHeadz form (with Ashley Eckstein returning to voice).

Luke Skywalker

Another legacy Star Wars character appearing in Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past is Luke Skywalker himself, with Mark Hamill returning to voice in a guest role. In this rewrite of the galaxy, Luke Skywalker is not a famed Jedi but instead a popular pod-racer.

The Grand Master

Star Wars Visions Volume 3 will feature some sequel episodes, and one of these will continue the story of The Duel from Volume 1 (and introduce a wild new lightsaber). In this sequel, the Ronin will face a mysterious foe, the Grand Master, a character described as a twisted Jedi.

F

First introduced in Star Wars Visions Volume 1's "The Village Bride," F is a female Jedi Padawan who trained under Shad-Rah. She proved herself as a Jedi by defeating Lord Izuma and his team of raiders.

Shad-Rah

Shad-Rah, F's Jedi Master, was believed to have been dead for much of Star Wars Visions, but their absence will be explained in the sequel episode in Volume 3, "The Lost Ones."

Juro

Margrave Juro was a ruler on the Outer Rim planet Hy Izlan who sought to revive the Jedi Order in the Star Wars Visions Episode "The Ninth Jedi." The character will return in the Volume 3 sequel "The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope."

Lah Kara

The daughter of a lightsaber smith, Lah Kara was a young Jedi tasked by Juro to deliver her father's weapons to the new Jedi. After proving herself against the Sith imposters, she was invited into Juro's new Jedi Order and will return in the sequel episode in Star Wars Visions Volume 3.

Lah Zhima

Lah Kara's father, the legendary saber smith Lah Zhima, helped forge eight sabers for the incoming Jedi of Juro's new order. He was captured by Sith Jedi Hunters and taken away from his family.

Nakime

Star Wars Visions Volume 3 will feature an episode titled "The Bird of Paradise," which will introduce fans to the blind, force-sensitive human Nakime, who struggles with temptation from the Dark Side.