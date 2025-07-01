Star Wars’ Next Disney+ Series Reveals Its New Villain, And He's a Former Jedi With 2 Purple Lightsabers

The next Star Wars Disney+ series will premiere in September and introduce a new Jedi Master-turned-darkside villain with a crazy lightsaber design. The galaxy far, far away ended its latest Disney+ tale in May with the critically acclaimed Andor Season 2. Star Wars has a host of new streaming series confirmed to release in 2025 and beyond. From Visions to LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, the franchise has more recently dabbled in ridiculous, non-canonical tales, and both will continue with new seasons this year.

Lucasfilm confirmed its next Lego Star Wars Disney+ series, Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past, will introduce Legion star Dan Stevens as Master Solitus. Star Wars' epic new villain sports a unique villainous look with dual-wield purple lightsabers and an intriguing history with the Jedi Order that will unravel when the four-episode series comes to Disney+ on September 19.

Disney+

The Jedi-turned-villain is the former master of Bobby Moynihan's Jedi Bob, aka Bobarian Afol, who debuted in the original Rebuild the Galaxy series.

Now, Solitus looks to be taking up a new role training Tony Revolori's Darth Dev, who the Spider-Man: Far From Home actor describes as "the Master he's always been looking for" going into Pieces of the Past:

"Dev’s divided journey is muddled even further with the introduction of Solitus. 'Darth Dev would describe Solitus as the Master he’s always been looking for. A true Sith Lord! Someone who can finally teach him his place in the universe,' Revolori shares. But that’s not how the actor would put it for himself. 'I would describe him as having a whole lot of issues; he needs a friend and some love badly.'”

Disney+

Solitus will be featured in the new "The Force Burner Snowspeeder" LEGO set inspired by Pieces of the Past, which will be released on August 1 for $54.99.

LEGO

A close-up look at his LEGO minifigure with a clearly villainous appearance and dual-wield purple lightsabers connected by a chain. This curiously breaks the trend of Star Wars villains wielding red lightsabers, although Solitus isn't a Sith, and rather seems to be a former Jedi Master gone rogue.

LEGO

Star Wars' new villain announcement teased that Solitus is "not to be underestimated and not to be crossed" before poking fun at his scary name:

"Jedi Bob knows all too well that his former Master, the villainous Solitus, is 'not to be underestimated and not to be crossed,' warns Moynihan. 'Also, the name itself is pretty intimidating. Try saying 10 times really fast?!? I dare you!' With a name alone that can strike fear, there’s no telling what harm Solitus will inflict."

LEGO

His LEGO figure rides an STAP into battle in "The Force Burner Snowspeeder," featuring alongside Sig Greebling and Darth Dev.

LEGO

Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past will premiere its four-episode season on Disney+ on September 19, continuing the non-canonical galactic tale that began in the 2024 bricky animated show.

The show reunites a star-studded cast that includes Gaten Matarazzo (Stranger Things), Tony Revolori (Spider-Man: Far From Home), Bobby Moynihan (The Secret Life of Pets), and Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog). Meanwhile, Ashley Ackstein reprises Ahsoka Tano, and Ahmed Best returns to voice the long-memed Darth Jar Jar, who recently joined the Fortnite universe.

Who Is Solitus in LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Season 2?

Solitus marks a rare example of a Star Wars villain who opted against the familiar red lightsaber, instead sticking with Mace Windu's famous purple. This may be due to his Jedi Master origins, as he continues to wield his old heroic weapon and hasn't bled the Kyber Crystal to change its pigment.

It's unclear exactly what Solitus' backstory entails beyond training Jedi Bob and turning to the darkside to seemingly mentor Darth Dev. Regardless, fans shouldn't expect this tale to have any implications on the wider Star Wars storytelling as the LEGO Star Wars series aren't canon and exist in their own hilarious world.