Disney+ Confirms 7 Star Wars Villains Appearing In 2025 Shows

Disney+'s remaining 2025 Star Wars shows will feature a whole host of exciting villains from across the beloved sci-fi universe. So far this year, things have been relatively dry on the Star Wars front, but not entirely barren. Fans have been treated to new episodes of the critically acclaimed Andor, as well as the animated anthology, Tales of the Underworld, and the end of 2024's Skeleton Crew.

The content year for the star-faring brand is not over, though. Lucasfilm has two more Disney+ Star Wars series in the chamber, rounding out 2025 with a couple of epic streaming adventures, before it gets back to theaters in 2026 with the release of The Mandalorian & Grogu. Both Star Wars: Visions Season 3 and LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past will be released on the streamer this fall, telling unique animated out-of-canon Star Wars stories.

Pieces of the Past is the most imminent of these series, arriving on the platform on September 19. The four-part brick-based adventure will continue the story of Gaten Matarazzo's Sig Greebling, a young, enterprising Nerf-herder who accidentally mixes up reality after removing an ancient relic from a Jedi temple.

Star Wars: Visions will follow on October 29, debuting another set of animated anthology stories from several renowned animation studios. The upcoming third season will return to the show's classic formula from Season 1, only focusing on stories told using Japanese anime rather than the more eclectic list of studios showcased in Season 2.

Every Star Wars Villain Still Coming in 2025

Darth Dev

Lucasfilm

Darth Dev (aka Darth Devastator) is the evil older sibling of LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past hero Sig Greebling. Born Dev Greebling, Darth Dev is the result of Sig removing the Cornerstone in the show's first season.

With the ancient relic removed, Dev becomes the head honcho Sith lord, leading the empire after the show's humble main character rearranged the galaxy's fabric. In the new season, the character seems to have been taken under the wing of a new threat in the terrifying Master Solitus.

Darth Jar Jar

Lucasfilm

While previously only known as the stuff of various Star Wars memes online, LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy made Darth Jar Jar a reality in 2024, debuting the dark side-wielding variant of the bumbling Gungan.

Darth Jar Jar will be back for Pieces of the Past, serving as a secondary threat to Sig and his friend as they attempt to piece the galaxy back together brick by brick.

Solitus

Lucasfilm

Solitus is the Jedi-turned-villain at the heart of LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past. The character was a great Jedi master who helped train many Jedi, including the series' beloved Jedi Bob.

However, he has since taken a turn for the worse and now serves as the grand master of this mismatched galaxy's Sith order, mentoring the villainous Darth Dev.

Aneé-san

Lucasfilm

Aneé-san has the distinct honor of being the first villain to take on a returning hero in the Star Wars: Visions series, arriving as the main antagonist of Kamikaze Douga's "The Duel: Payback," a sequel to "The Duel" from Season 1.

The Twi'lek Sith is set to appear in the show's first continuation of a story from another season as she hunts down a deserter Sith ronin.

Sevn

Lucasfilm

Sevn is a new character set to make their debut in the third volume of Visions stories. Sevn is a human bounty hunter seen in trailers for the new series, partnered up with the robotic IV-A4. She will appear in Studio Wit's upcoming Visions short, "The Bounty Hunters."

IV-A4

Lucasfilm

IV-A4 is a droid bounty hunter who has paired up with the human Sevn, taking on various criminal contracts across the galaxy. The character is new to Star Wars: Visions Season 3, debuting as a part of Studio Wit's "The Bounty Hunters."

Green

Lucasfilm

Green is a new villainous stormtrooper character set to appear in the upcoming third season of Star Wars: Visions. Green will play a part in "Black," a new short story from David Productions.

Bonus: Other Visions Villains

Several other antagonists are set to appear in Star Wars: Visions, in particular, as confirmed by the show's Season 3 trailer. However, little is known about these new characters, including their names.

In the trailer, fans can glimpse a masked Sith rushing toward a young Jedi in the Season 3 episode, "Child of Hope." There is also a tease of another Sith with two lightsabers spinning toward the camera in "The Bird of Paradise."