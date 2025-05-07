Jar Jar Binks Confirmed to Return In 2025 Star Wars Disney+ Show

Star Wars confirmed Jar Jar Binks will make his Disney+ return later this year. The bumbling Gungan-turned-galactic senator has long drawn the ire of Star Wars fans; however, a reversal in sentiment surrounding the Phantom Menace character has started to slowly make waves among the Star Wars faithful.

Jar Jar Binks will return to the galaxy far, far away later this year, popping up in the upcoming LEGO Star Wars Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past. Played once again by Ahmed Best, the infamous prequels character is set to play a significant role in the four-part LEGO Star Wars streaming special, which will debut on Disney+ on September 19, 2025.

Lucasfilm

Binks' inclusion in Pieces of the Past was officially confirmed by showrunners Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit in a conversation with StarWars.com, saying that the special will explore "what's next" for several characters, including Jar Jar Binks:

"We’ve been asked, what’s next for Sig, Yesi, and Jedi Bob? Will there be more Darth Jar Jar? Star Wars Celebration fans, we’re excited to announce that their story will continue."

Jar Jar was a key part of the first Pieces of the Past special, showing up on the scene as the long-memed Darth Jar Jar (a multiversal version of the character fans have speculated was secretly the mastermind behind the fall of the Republic).

His appearance in Pieces of the Past was one of many aspects of the project celebrated by audiences, with some calling the series the best Star Wars project of 2024.

Fortnite

This comes in something of a Jar Jar-aissance, as the force-wielding take on the character is also set to appear in the upcoming Star Wars-themed Fortnite season as a special playable skin (read more about the Fortnite Darth Jar Jar skin here).

LEGO Star Wars Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past is a multiversal take on the Star Wars world, following a young Nerf-herder, Sig Greebling, who has to navigate a mixed-up galaxy far, far away after an ancient relic rearranges key moments and characters from across the franchise.

The sequel will once again see the first special's stacked cast return, seeing big names like Stanger Things' Gaten Matarazzo, Spider-Man actor Tony Revolori, and SNL alum Bobby Moynihan all lending their vocal talents. It is being released on Disney+ on September 19, 2025, marking just one of three new Star Wars sequels coming this year.

Is This the Star of a Full-On Jar Jar Binks Comeback?

It is a little odd that after what became decades of silence surrounding the character, Jar Jar Binks is getting the treatment he is in 2025. While this likely does not mean the infamous Gungan will pop up in a movie any time soon, it may show a turning of a corner for the character and the sentiment around him.

For years Jar Jar Binks (and his actor Ahmed Best) was nothing more than the butt of Star Wars jokes for fans. However, like everything prequels related, fans have started to reclaim what they once decried.

The Jar Jar Binks revenge tour likely started back in 2023, as Best returned to the franchise (something some never thought would happen) as Kelleran Beq—the Jedi who saved Grogu during the events of Order 66.

From there, he would pop back up as Jar Jar in the first LEGO Star Wars Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past, playing the subject of many fan theories over the years, the dark side-using Darth Jar Jar, a role he will reprise in Pieces of the Past.

A next appearance beyond that has not been confirmed, but what's old is new again in the Star Wars franchise, meaning there is always the chance that Jar Jar somehow makes his way into another project in the franchise (whether that be for the small or big screen).