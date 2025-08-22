DCU: First Details About James Gunn’s Secret DC Project Just Dropped

DC Studios head James Gunn teased the first details about a long-rumored secret DC project. Along with Gunn's upcoming DCU titles next to hit production (including The Batman—Part II and Gunn's Superman sequel), there has continually been this mention of several secret projects in the works at DC Studios..

While fans have thrown names out like Green Arrow and The Terrifics for who these secret titles could be centered on, details about them have remained relatively scarce (despite at least one of them seemingly being in this next wave of DCU titles). With the recent release of Peacemaker Season 2, Gunn pulled the curtain back ever-so-slightly on the secret DC projects (assumed to be a new TV show), revealing to fans at least some information about what it will be about.

During a conversation with GQ, Rick Flag actor Frank Grillo disclosed that Gunn has talked to him about an unannounced DCU project.

Grillo said that Gunn approached him about the project at the Peacemaker Season 2 premiere, telling the DCU star, "We got something big—and you're all over it:"

"He leaned in. 'You know what we got coming next, right?' And I'm like, 'No.' He goes, 'We got something big—and you're all over it.'"

This is the first nugget of information fans have gotten about Rick Flag's DCU future, revealing that Grillo's head of ARGUS will play a key role in at least one of the franchise's super-powered narratives.

No specific casting or plot details have been disclosed for the secret DCU project; however, an unannounced TV show has been included in the titles that are the furthest along in development. This TV series is expected to stream on HBO Max (like all the other DCU series have/will) and is rumored to be among the next wave of projects to go into production for DC Studios.

What Do We Know About the Secret DCU TV Show

DC Studios

Since Superman's release, talk of these secret DC projects from DC Studios head James Gunn have been picking up steam fervently.

Gunn started all of this in late July, telling reporters that the studio was working on a new unannounced DCU TV series that he described as "my favorite thing in all [the DCU]," as well as news that he was actively working on a Superman sequel:

"Then there's another TV show that's my favorite thing in all of this, that is hopefully getting made soon. It's just my favorite thing."

Those are pretty lofty words from the man overseeing all of DC's on-screen efforts. He is putting this unannounced TV title over big-name titles like Lanterns, The Brave and the Bold, and Supergirl. That likely means whatever this show is, it will be a big deal when it eventually hits the air.

The most popular theory among fans is that the secret TV show is a take on DC Comics' The Terrifics. In the comics, the Terrifics are a team led by Mister Terrific who operate on prime DC Earth and the mysterious Dark Multiverse.

Seeing as Edi Gathegi's Mister Terrific was one of the highlights coming out of 2025's Superman movie, it would make sense that DC Studios embrace the hero even further, giving him his own series to shine after making his blockbuster debut.

Of course, Rick Flagg could be involved in that TV show project, or Gunn may have been alluding to the actor that his DC character will play an even bigger role in the yet-to-be-titled Superman follow-up movie.