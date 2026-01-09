Black Panther & Namor’s New Suit Upgrades Are An MCU Game Changer

Avengers: Doomsday's fourth teaser revealed the new suit upgrades for Shuri's Black Panther and Namor, strongly indicating the alliance between the two countries (which could be a game-changer for the MCU's present and future). Black Panther: Wakanda Forever introduced a central conflict between the titular African nation and Talokan, anchored by the global powers' efforts in aggressively seeking vibranium, which led to the discovery of Namor's hidden country. This resulted in Namor blaming Wakanda for sparking the global hunt by revealing the existence of vibranium and demanding that Riri Williams surrender, ultimately escalating to an all-out war against the Wakandans. However, Namor and Shuri ultimately resolved the conflict, with the sequel concluding in a truce between the two nations.

Marvel Studios officially released the fourth teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday in theaters, unveiling the new suit upgrades of Shuri and Namor. Aside from the major redesigns of the two major MCU characters, what is apparent in the new costumes is the fact that Shuri’s Black Panther suit has distinct blue elements to it, while Namor has black laced into his.

These upgrades seem to be a game-changer for the MCU because they may indicate that the Wakandans and Talokans are now sharing technology with one another. Moreover, this would also make two of the MCU’s strongest characters even stronger in Avengers: Doomsday, which is a good sign because of the heroes’ looming clash against Doctor Doom.

Marvel Studios

It would be quite interesting if Shuri’s new Black Panther suit has Talokan technology laced within it because it would mean that she is much more powerful now than in her previous MCU appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Marvel

The same could be said for Namor, meaning that he is more dangerous than ever, even though a truce was made. For the uninitiated, Wakanda Forever’s ending revealed that Namor has a hidden motive behind his alliance with Wakanda, telling Namora that it benefits Talokan strategically. When the surface world inevitably attacks, Wakanda has no choice but to call on Talokan for help. If anything, this is happening in Avengers: Doomsday, but with a different Multiversal threat.

Some have theorized that the color discovery in Shuri and Namor’s suits may hint that they are now a couple. While this can be true, a more plausible theory is that the two powerful nations are now sharing technology, which could lead to drastic ramifications in the MCU even after Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to premiere in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Why Namor’s Avengers: Doomsday Upgrade Could Be Bad News

Marvel Studios

While the Avengers: Doomsday trailer heavily teased that Shuri and Namor now have a strong alliance and Wakanda and Talokan are now sharing technology, there is still that lingering vibe that Namor can’t be trusted, mainly due to his hidden intentions that were revealed in Wakanda Forever’s ending.

Given his latest Wakandan upgrade, a potential betrayal by Namor could be devastating, as it would completely derail the Avengers' chances of defeating Doctor Doom. A possible alliance with Doom could also have major ramifications because a team-up between the two of MCU’s powerful villains would absolutely turn the tide of battle.

More so, Shuri allowing Namor to explore Wakanda’s secrets about weaponizing vibranium might be the wrong move as well, since it would make the powerful nation vulnerable to a future attack orchestrated by the Talokans.