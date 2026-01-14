Avengers: Doomsday Trailer 4 Confirms Why Namor Is So Mad

Avengers: Doomsday's fourth teaser trailer, featuring the Wakandans, secretly revealed a hidden detail about Talokan that confirms why Namor (Tenoch Huerta) is so mad. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever introduced Namor and the hidden nation of Talokan into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), completely changing everything because it is the second nation rich with vibranium deposits like Wakanda. Namor worked hard to hide the underwater advanced nation from the general public, which is why he almost started a war against Shuri and Wakanda in Black Panther 2 due to the risk of exposing his home and his people. While they ended up in a truce, an overlooked detail in Doomsday's trailer revealed that something is wrong with Talokan.

At the 0:19 mark of the fourth Avengers: Doomsday trailer, the footage shows that Talokan is on the surface, which is unusual because Wakanda Forever established that the hidden country thrives underwater. The powerful nation is now situated in a dry, desert-like wasteland, which explains why Namor is so mad.

Marvel Studios

Namora, who is also confirmed to return in Avengers: Doomsday, can also be seen wearing a Talokanil Rebreather in her first appearance in the trailer, further indicating that the underwater nation is somewhere in the mainland.

Marvel Studios

A distraught Namor (who is confirmed to have an upgraded costume that could prove to be an MCU game-changer) can be seen looking furious, and he is clearly angry over the dire state of his beloved nation. It seems that the ocean surrounding Talokan has been drained or affected due to the Multiversal incursions tied to the grand scheme of things in Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel Studios

Namor can then be seen looking up as if a ship has arrived, and there is a strong indication that he might have seen the Fantastic Four's ship arriving in Talokan. The furious look in Namor's eyes suggests bad news because he might blame the Fantastic Four for Talokan's current state.

Marvel Studios

Fans can watch the trailer below:

Avengers: Doomsday is already confirmed to explore the massive ramifications of incursions, and Talokan might be one of the unexpected victims of this game-changing phenomenon. Aside from the world-ending effects of the incursions, it seemed that different disasters were bound to happen on the affected Earth first, which explains why powerful nations like Talokan experienced a huge downfall.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to premiere in theaters on December 18.

Talokan's Current Status Explains Why Namor Joins the MCU's Heroes

Marvel Studios

Namor is already poised to play a major role in Avengers: Doomsday, and the current state of Talokan is more than enough reason for the Black Panther 2 villain to switch sides and agree to help the heroes sort this incursion-fused mess.

While Namor may initially try to attack Ben Grimm or other members of the Fantastic Four because he might blame them for what happened to Talokan, Shuri and M'Baku could end up stopping him and asking him to help them instead in the fight against Doctor Doom. Namor has no choice, considering that he loves his people and his nation, and he would do anything to make things right.

Seeing a once-thriving nation like Talokan struggling could put Namor over the edge, making him an unpredictable ally for Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Given his fragile state, Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom could use Namor's desperation to his advantage, turning him from an enemy into an ally in exchange for the promise of saving Talokan.