Marvel Omits 1 Key Avengers: Doomsday Actor from Official Cast Listing - And Now I'm Starting To Question How Big Their Role Really Is

Marvel Studios released the fourth and final teaser for Avengers: Doomsday on January 13, 2026. The footage spotlighted characters from Wakanda and the Fantastic Four, teasing an alliance between the two groups against Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom.

Marvel then published an official description of the trailer, listing the featured actors and characters. The description mentions Letitia Wright as Shuri/Black Panther, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the Thing. However, the description omits Mabel Cadena, who appears in the teaser as Namora. The actress’s character appears on screen alongside Namor in the footage, making her exclusion from the official description a notable oversight.

Namora represents one of the very few confirmed Marvel characters featured in footage from the four teasers released throughout December 2025 and January 2026. The character appeared briefly but distinctly in the fourth trailer, right before the camera pans to Namor in his new black costume with gold accents.

Namora Is an Important Character in the MCU

Marvel Studios

Mabel Cadena portrayed Namora in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, where she served as Namor’s cousin and second-in-command of the Talokanil forces. The Mexican actress brought fierce warrior energy to the role, establishing Namora as a formidable fighter loyal to Talokan and its leader.

In Wakanda Forever, Namora led Talokanil warriors in combat against Wakandan forces. She demonstrated superhuman strength, speed, and the ability to breathe both underwater and on land. Her tactical skills and combat prowess made her one of the film’s most memorable supporting characters.

The character originated in Marvel Comics as Namora, the Avenging Daughter. Created by Ken Bald and Syd Shores, she first appeared in Marvel Mystery Comics #82 in May 1947. Like Namor, Namora possesses hybrid Atlantean-human physiology, granting her incredible abilities both above and below the surface.

Cadena’s performance earned praise from critics and audiences. The actress brought depth to a character who could have easily remained a one-dimensional warrior. Her chemistry with Tenoch Huerta’s Namor established the family bond that drives much of Talokan’s motivation in the MCU. Given how key her character is in the MCU, it's surprising that she was omitted from Marvel's trailer description.

How Big an Impact Will Namora Have in Avengers: Doomsday?

The fourth Avengers: Doomsday teaser revealed Namora alongside Namor, both wearing new costumes that align closely with their comic book appearances. Namor’s black suit with gold trim marks a departure from his green shorts in Wakanda Forever.

The footage suggests Talokan joins forces with Wakanda against Doctor Doom’s threat. This alliance represents a major shift from Wakanda Forever, where the two nations stood as adversaries. The incursion threatening their universe likely forces former enemies to cooperate.

Namora’s presence indicates the Talokanil warriors will fight alongside the Avengers, Wakandans, and other heroes. Her combat skills and leadership could prove crucial in the battle against Doom’s forces. The character’s inclusion also maintains continuity from Wakanda Forever, ensuring Talokan’s story continues in the broader MCU.

Directors Anthony and Joe Russo emphasized that the four teasers released in December 2025 and January 2026 are "not teasers or trailers" but rather "stories" and "clues." This cryptic framing suggests every character's appearance carries significance for understanding Doomsday’s plot.