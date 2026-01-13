Avengers: Doomsday Directors Issue Statement Following Fourth Trailer Release

The Russo Brothers issued a cryptic statement about the release of the first four teasers for Avengers: Doomsday, drumming up more hype for the 2026 MCU crossover movie. Marketing for Doomsday began in December 2025, with the confirmation of Chris Evans' return as Steve Rogers, alongside the first high-definition look at his MCU comeback. Following the first promotional footage, Marvel Studios released three more teaser trailers, focusing on Thor, the X-Men, the Wakandans, and Ben Grimm of the Fantastic Four. As a result, the anticipation grew even higher for the Multiverse Saga's culminating chapter.

Avengers: Doomsday directors Joe and Anthony Russo shared a brand-new statement on Instagram following the release of the Wakandan-focused teaser trailer, pointing out that what fans have been watching are not teasers. Instead, "they are stories" before urging fans to "pay attention:"

"What you’ve been watching for the last four weeks… are not teasers. Or trailers. They are stories. They are clues… Pay attention." #DoomsdayHasBegun

The Russo Brothers' vague statement not only ramps up excitement for Doomsday, but it also urges more fans to rewatch the teaser to try and decipher what the directors are trying to tease. Given that the teasers were deliberately vague, this is a brilliant move to continue the conversation about Avengers: Doomsday in the coming weeks and months.

It is unknown when the next trailer for Avengers: Doomsday will be released, but many theorized that the 2026 Super Bowl could be the perfect time for its premiere, as many eyes are glued to screens that day.

Joe and Anthony Russo return to the MCU after directing some of the most successful movies from the Infinity Saga, including Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Avengers: Doomsday will premiere in theaters on December 18, 2026.

You can watch the fourth teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday below:

What the Russo Brothers' Cryptic Avengers: Doomsday Statement Really Means

Marvel Studios

It's worth noting that this isn't the first time the Russo Brothers have been active in promoting their MCU film, as they are best known for planting puzzle-like hints in the lead-up to the movie's release.

By encouraging viewers to rewatch the footage, there is a strong chance that key plot points could eventually be uncovered in the coming months by MCU diehards through online discourse.

The Russo Brothers' cryptic statement also appears to hint that each of the four teaser trailers contains connective tissue with the others, which could hint at the grand narrative of Avengers: Doomsday. Based on the lineup of teasers that Marvel Studios released, some speculated that it gives an obvious look at the teams that will go up against Doctor Doom.

Steve Rogers is clearly alone in the past, while Thor appears to have been separated from the rest of the group. Meanwhile, the ragged look at the X-Men seems to imply that they are close to being defeated by the Sentinels, while the Wakandans and Ben Grimm's interaction may seem fun at first, but there is a grim foreshadowing that not everything is going well (based on Shuri's speech).

Based on the evidence shown, it appears to hint at the power and menace of Doctor Doom, possibly outsmarting these heroes by revealing their vulnerabilities in the teasers. Whatever the case, more theories are likely to emerge in the coming weeks, and fans will need to pay attention to gain a clear understanding of the movie's story ahead of its release.