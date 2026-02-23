Avengers: Doomsday Will Officially Revisit 5 Iconic Marvel Locations

Avengers: Doomsday brings together the largest superhero team in MCU history. The Russo Brothers assembled heroes from Earth-616, Earth-828, and beyond to face Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom as reality itself collapses. This massive crossover required revisiting iconic locations throughout Marvel’s cinematic history.

The film is set to feature at least five major settings. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige explained to Marvel.com that exploring these locations creates the core Doomsday experience: "In the case of a movie that involves the threat of worlds literally colliding, it’s fun to see them visit each other’s homes."

Some of these iconic locations, like the Fantastic Four's Baxter Building, were fan favorite locations in films that directly set up Doomsday. More interestingly, the four teasers for the film delivered a sneak peek of a few locations, confirming they'll definitely feature in Marvel's biggest theatrical release yet.

Iconic MCU Locations Returning in Avengers: Doomsday

The Baxter Building

Marvel Studios

The Fantastic Four’s headquarters serves as a crucial meeting point. Feige confirmed that multiple characters from different teams convene at the Baxter Building during Doomsday.

"With the Baxter Building set, let’s say it had four or five people in it at most in The Fantastic Four movie," Feige explained. "It’s got a heck of a lot more people in it [in Doomsday]. It’s a thrill to see that interaction."

This creates fascinating dynamics. The Fantastic Four exist as the only superheroes on Earth-828. When Avengers like Thor, Captain America, and Shang-Chi arrive, they enter a world where superheroism looks different.

The X-Mansion

Marvel Studios

The third teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday delivered one of the most haunting images in recent Marvel history: the X-Mansion in ruins, surrounded by scorched earth and the hollowed shell of what was once the most fortified home in the X-Men universe.

The teaser focuses heavily on the return of the Fox X-Men, featuring Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier/Professor X, Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto, and James Marsden as Scott Summers/Cyclops.

Per the teaser, the destruction of the X-Mansion is tied to Sentinels, the mutant-hunting robots that terrorized the X-Men across multiple timelines. While Sentinels appeared as rusted husks in Deadpool & Wolverine, Avengers: Doomsday marks their first appearance as an active threat in the MCU proper. These turn of events automatically bring back the beloved X-Mansion, but in a dire state.

Steve Rogers & Peggy Carter's Home

Marvel Studiios

The first Avengers: Doomsday teaser brought Chris Evans back to the MCU, confirming his return as Steve Rogers in a deeply emotional context. The footage shows Rogers arriving at a suburban home on a motorbike, the same one seen at the end of Avengers: Endgame when he went back in time to be with the love of his life.

Haley Atwell will reprise her role as Peggy Carter, meaning audiences will see this alternate-timeline version of the beloved character. The teaser showed Steve Rogers holding a baby in his arms, suggesting he's now a father. This significantly increases the film's stakes, as Steve now has much more to lose.

The trailer also shows Rogers packing his Captain America suit into a box, specifically the Avengers: Endgame version he wore when returning the Infinity Stones. Steve's return means he'll potentially be a key figure in the fight against Doom.

Talokan

Marvel Studios

Namor’s underwater kingdom appears in Doomsday. Tenoch Huerta returns as Namor, and the fourth Doomsday teaser showed him alongside Shuri in updated costumes.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever introduced Talokan as a vibranium-rich underwater civilization hidden from surface dwellers. The nation’s advanced technology rivals Wakanda’s, making Namor a formidable ally or dangerous enemy.

However, all is not well with Tolakan upon its Doomsday return. The trailer reveals that Namor's hidden kingdom has completely dried up, exposed to the surface world in what appears to be a desert landscape. This transformation has left Namor and his people in dire straits.

The footage shows Namor seated on his throne, looking furious as the camera pans to the sandy wasteland that has replaced their ocean home.

Avengers Tower (The Watchtower)

Marvel Studios

After years of speculation about who purchased Tony Stark's iconic Manhattan skyscraper, Thunderbolts finally revealed that Valentina Allegra de Fontaine acquired Avengers Tower and transformed it into The Watchtower, the headquarters of the New Avengers (formerly the Thunderbolts). This renovated building will play a significant role in Avengers: Doomsday.

The post-credits scene of Thunderbolts, which takes place 14 months after the main film, is believed to be the first clip from Doomsday. The scene shows the New Avengers, Bucky Barnes, Yelena Belova, Red Guardian, John Walker, Ghost, and Sentry, operating out of the fully renovated Watchtower.

The building features advanced technology, AI systems reminiscent of JARVIS and FRIDAY, and even a couple of jets for rapid deployment.

Production designer Grace Yun confirmed that Valentina oversaw a complete renovation of the tower, preserving only Tony Stark's bar as "a bit of Avengers history." The Watchtower takes its name from Sentry's headquarters in Marvel Comics, which was located atop Stark Tower.