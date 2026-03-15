Daredevil Born Again Season 2 Unveils First Look At Returning Netflix Villain

Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 just added another major Netflix villain, hinting at prominent flashback sequences to come. Disney+'s Born Again has solidified itself as a true sequel to the three Netflix seasons that came before, continuing to explore the legendary rivalry between Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk. After a creative overhaul that took place during the 2023 Hollywood strikes, the MCU series added more familiar villains in Wilson Bethel's Bullseye and Ayelet Zurer's Vanessa Fisk.

Marvel Studios debuted a new promo spot for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 that hid the return of a familiar villain in Tobey Leonard Moore's James Wesley, who hasn't been seen in the MCU for over a decade since Netflix's Season 1.

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Wesley can be glimpsed sitting in a car beside Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk in what looks to be a flashback scene, given that the Kingpin has returned to his old black-suited look and doesn't yet have the eye scar he has had since Hawkeye.

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Those who have been following Daredevil since the Netflix days will remember Wesley fondly as Fisk's loyal ally who oversaw the day-to-day operations of his criminal empire and arranged to cross off any potential threats.

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Wesley sadly didn't survive Daredevil's first season on Netflix, as he was killed by Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page, who he had kidnapped and threatened for her investigation into Wilson Fisk's shady dealings.

Kingpin's most loyal follower stands as one of over a dozen Daredevil villains to join the MCU so far, with that roster only expected to grow in the future.

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Vincent D'Onofrio's villain in Born Again Season 1 has a new right-hand man for his political endeavors: Arty Froushan's Buck Cashman, who serves as his fixer in the show but is better known to comic readers as the mercenary Bullet.

He isn't the only one vying for the New York mayor's attention, as Michael Galdolfini's Daniel Blake similarly seems eager to rise in the ranks.

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Born Again's latest promo revealed the first official look at another Netflix icon's return in Season 2, Royce Johnson's Brett Mahoney. The NYPD detective was spotted with Ruibo Qian's Angie Kim and Clark Johnson's Cherry, both of whom featured in Season 1 and had signed up to Daredevil's new resistance army.

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Daredevil: Born Again will return with its Season 2 premiere on Tuesday, March 24, with new episodes set to drop weekly. Beyond the Man Without Fear's familiar foes, the sophomore outing is bringing back some close allies in Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Paige and Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones.

Why Is Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Adding Flashbacks?

Kingpin's former right-hand man isn't the only dead MCU character to be revealed for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, as Elden Henson is also coming back as Foggy Nelson, seemingly through flashbacks to the time of the Netflix show.

For whatever reason, Born Again seems to be rewinding time to the Netflix series' first season, either for scattered flashbacks or possibly a full episode in the past. This could allow viewers to relive the early moments of Daredevil and Kingpin's rivalry through a new lens, only deepening their epic face-off for New York.

These flashbacks could provide valuable context for newer Born Again viewers who haven't seen the three-season Netflix show before or, depending on how they are approached, risk alienating those audiences further with callbacks to events and episodes that are over a decade old by this point.