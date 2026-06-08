Marvel Set Photos Show Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Filming For a Mystery Movie (Doomsday, Brand New Day, Secret Wars?)

Set photos of Spider-Man filming scenes for a mystery project in the United Kingdom surfaced online, fueling speculation that it could be for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Avengers: Secret Wars, or Avengers: Doomsday. Spider-Man: Brand New Day had been inching toward its July 31 release date when Tom Holland revealed in an April 2026 GQ interview that he was wrapping up last-minute additional reshoots in London. However, new set photos suggest Spider-Man-related filming in the UK may not be fully wrapped after all. The key question now is which project the web-slinger is suiting up for.

A post on the Marvel Studios subreddit revealed that Spider-Man scenes are being filmed in Wembley Park, London, for an unknown project. MCU Film News on X shared that security on the ground said the scenes were for a film promo.

Notably, Tom Holland appears not to be in the suit; it's likely a stunt double, but the costume is the same one from Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

It's worth noting that Avengers: Doomsday reshoots are currently going on right now in London, which opens the door for crossover elements. This means the Spider-Man scenes spotted in Wembley Park could be part of the additional photography.

This latest sighting also added fuel to ongoing speculation about whether Tom Holland is handling last-minute Spider-Man reshoots for Brand New Day, potentially for its post-credits scene to connect the movie to Avengers: Doomsday.

With Doomsday deep in its reshoots and actively refining scenes, the Russo Brothers may have found a way to sneakily include Spider-Man in a last-minute cameo during the latter part of the film or, most likely, the movie's post-credits scene (similar to the Captain Marvel tease at the end of Avengers: Infinity War).

Another most likely explanation for the additional photography of Spider-Man being shot in London could be tied to a new promo or commercial for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, ahead of its theatrical release next month.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives in theaters on July 31, while Avengers: Doomsday is set to premiere on December 18.

I'm Convinced Tom Holland's Spider-Man Will Appear In Doomsday (But There's a Catch)

Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

It is an open secret that Spider-Man will appear in Avengers: Doomsday. At this point, the real question isn't if; it's which version of the web-slinger fans will be getting.

With these set photos from Wembley Park showing a Spider-Man: Brand New Day-style suit, the pieces are slowly falling into place for a Tom Holland cameo in Avengers: Doomsday, but there's a massive catch.

Various reports and rumors claimed that Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man will have a larger-than-expected role in Avengers: Doomsday, meaning that the web-slinging role will be reserved for Peter Parker 2 in the upcoming MCU crossover.

In a way, this makes sense because the Multiverse Saga is inching closer to its ending, and giving Maguire's Spider-Man a big role is Marvel Studios' way of honoring the original Spider-Man and giving him a proper swan song.

Now, this doesn't mean that Tom Holland's Spider-Man will be "missing" in Avengers: Doomsday. The catch is he could likely appear in a post-credits scene as a massive tease, serving as a clever bridge between Brand New Day and Doomsday. Doing this would explain his absence in Doomsday before setting up his larger role in Avengers: Secret Wars.

If anything, this approach would let Marvel satisfy fans in the short term without pulling focus from Maguire's stint in Doomsday.