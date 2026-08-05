Sony Pictures Releases 10 New Spider-Man Movie Posters Featuring Tobey, Andrew, and Miles Morales Spider-Men

Sony's Spider-Man movies have been unified in a series of new posters featuring Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland, and Miles Morales. Sony Pictures has been producing Spider-Man films since 2002, when Tobey Maguire debuted as the live-action web-slinger. In the years since, Sony has released 10 Spider-Man movies, including the most recent MCU blockbuster, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

These Spider-Man installments have since been celebrated with a series of new posters that have appeared on digital platforms such as Prime Video and the iTunes Store around the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31. The new cover art for each of Sony's Spider-Man movies makes the films feel like a series rather than individual pieces, thanks to their similar poster designs.

All of the new Spider-Man movie posters feature a similar structure. Each of the Spider-Man franchises has its own distinct color palette, with the main Spider-Man hero looming as the largest character in the poster, accompanied by their Spider-Man striking an action pose in the lower center. The posters are then filled out by floating heads of the other major characters in that film.

Sony Unveils 10 New Spider-Man Movie Posters

In release order, the first poster features Tobey Maguire's first Spider-Man movie from 2022, with an unmasked Maguire in his Spider-Man suit at the center, along with Kirsten Dunst as MJ and Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin.

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Spider-Man 2 (2004) saw Maguire's Spider-Man facing a new nemesis, Alfred Molina's Doc Ock (who later returned in the MCU), who is the main villain featured in this new artwork. Dunst's MJ makes another appearance, serving as Peter Parker's main love interest in the film, and the poster also includes a look at Maguire's Spider-Man in action mid-swing.

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Maguire's time as a superhero lead came to a close in Spider-Man 3 (2007), the last of Raimi's Spider-Man films. This movie introduced the symbiote, Venom, as well as Maguire's black symbiote Spider-Man suit. Thomas Haden Church also played a pivotal role in the film as the villain Sandman, and is featured on this new cover art.

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Five years after Maguire's run as Spider-Man ended, Sony Pictures rebooted the franchise with Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012).

This new cover art adopts a blue background but keeps a similar format to the others, with Garfield's Spider-Man looming large on the poster, accompanied by Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy and Rhys Ifans' villain, the Lizard.

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Garfield returned to lead one more Spider-Man movie in 2014 in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which saw his web-slinger face off against Jamie Foxx's Electro and Dane DeHaan's Green Goblin.

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After a brief intermission of three years, Spider-Man then returned to the big screen again in Tom Holland's iteration in the MCU. After being introduced in Captain America: Civil War, Holland led his own Spider-Man movie in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), from director Jon Watts.

Holland's Spider-Man movies are given a gold color scheme in this new series of cover art, and Homecoming's poster also features Zendaya's MJ, Michael Keaton's Vulture, and Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man, who all played integral parts in the movie.

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Chronologically, the next Spider-Man movie released by Sony Pictures was completely separate from the live-action goings-on in the MCU and shifted to the animated Spider-Verse. This movie focused on the young teen hero Miles Morales as he discovers his spider powers and is flung into a Multiverse of Spider-People.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse's (2018) new artwork is highlighted in purple and features main characters Miles, Gwen Stacy, Peter B. Parker, and the Prowler.

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Holland's second solo Spider-Man movie came out next in 2019, after the massive success of Avengers: Endgame. Spider-Man: Far From Home's poster includes Holland as Spider-Man, Jake Gyllenhaal as the villain Mysterio, and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury.

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The next of Holland's Spider-Man films, and the last to be directed by Jon Watts, was Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). The movie was a culmination of all the Spider-Man films before it, servicing not just Holland's iteration of the character but also bringing back Maguire and Garfield as their Spider-Men for a role in a Multiversal adventure.

While Holland's Spider-Man is the only one to appear in this poster, it also features Zendaya's MJ and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange.

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The last Spider-Man movie to be released before Spider-Man: Brand New Day was the Into the Spider-Verse sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023). This poster art pays tribute to the film's Multiverse shenanigans, including Miles and Gwen's interactions with new characters like Spider-Man 2099 and Spider-Punk. Peter B. Parker and Mayday are also featured.

Sony Pictures

With Spider-Man: Brand New Day now in theaters, many fans are revisiting the past Spider-Man movies as Spidey-fever grips the globe, so it makes sense that Sony has released this new line of unified posters in conjunction with that (the studio did a similar thing ahead of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's release).

It's still too soon to know when Spider-Man: Brand New Day might be released on digital platforms, but when it does, it will hopefully receive artwork similar to the others to bring it in line with this new lineup of posters. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is also far from the last Spider-Man project in the works right now, with several more Marvel projects coming down the pipeline.