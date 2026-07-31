All 8 Marvel & MCU Movies Releasing After Spider-Man Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks more than just the next chapter for Tom Holland's Peter Parker, as it serves as a key waypoint in the final stretch of the MCU's Multiverse Saga. Phase Six has already delivered the Fantastic Four's big-screen debut, and with Brand New Day bridging the gap, the slate accelerates toward its high-stakes climax in Avengers: Doomsday on December 18 and Avengers: Secret Wars in December 2027.

These upcoming MCU crossovers are poised to bring colliding universes, Doctor Doom's introduction and rise as a full-blown threat, and an imminent confrontation that could reshape everything. Once Secret Wars closes the current Multiverse Saga, the MCU will pivot into a new era centered on the mutants while continuing the story of Black Panther and introducing Ghost Rider to the wider universe.

Every Major Marvel Movie Releasing After Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios

Release Date: December 18th, 2026

Although it is not yet known if Spider-Man: Brand New Day's post-credits scene is connected to Avengers: Doomsday, the upcoming 2026 MCU crossover is poised to change the landscape of the Multiverse forever.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Doomsday will assemble heroes from three distinct universes (Earth-616, Earth-828, and the X-Men's Earth) to save the Multiverse against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom and the threat of incursions.

With Doom at the center and a sprawling ensemble that spans established Avengers, the newly introduced Fantastic Four, and classic X-Men characters, Avengers: Doomsday is positioned as the Multiverse Saga's high-stakes turning point, similar to how Avengers: Infinity War was deemed the peak of the battle when the heroes tried their best to prevent Thanos from eliminating half of life. The film also sets the stage for the even more reality-shattering conclusion of Avengers: Secret Wars and the eventual dawn of the Mutant Saga.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures

Release Date: June 18th, 2027

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse serves as Sony Pictures Animation's conclusion to the Miles Morales trilogy that began with the Oscar-winning Into the Spider-Verse and continued with the critically acclaimed Across the Spider-Verse.

Directed by Bob Perischetti and Justin K. Thompson, the threequel is set to pick up directly from the massive cliffhanger from Across the Spider-Verse, exploring the immediate and far-reaching aftermath of Miles' fateful encounter with his darker Variant on Earth-42 while still being hunted down by Miguel O'Hara's Spider Society.

At the core of Miles' story in Beyond the Spider-Verse is his attempt to prevent the Spot from killing his father, a canon event that would irrevocably reshape Miles' destiny as Spider-Man and force him to confront whether some tragedies are truly inevitable.

Avengers: Secret Wars

Marvel Studios

Release Date: December 17, 2027

Avengers: Secret Wars is the planned climax of Phase Six and the Multiverse Saga. It follows directly from Avengers: Doomsday's game-changing ending and is expected to draw on comic storylines involving collapsing realities and its intriguing Battleworld plot with Doctor Doom at the center.

Details about Secret Wars' plot are deliberately sparse, mainly to avoid spoilers for Doomsday. Still, the film is widely viewed as the Avengers: Endgame of the Multiverse Saga, poised to give a definitive ending (and new beginning) ahead of the MCU's Mutant Saga.

Black Panther 3

Marvel Studios

Release Date: December 15, 2028

Marvel Studios delivered one of the biggest surprises of this year's San Diego Comic-Con when it officially announced Black Panther 3 during its Hall H presentation.

Directed once again by Ryan Coogler, the film is scheduled for release on December 15, 2028, and will introduce David Jonsson as the new Black Panther, portraying an adult Toussaint, the son of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa and Lupita Nyong'o's Nakia.

With Letitia Wright's Shuri and Winston Duke's M'Baku expected to return, the movie is set to continue Wakanda's story in the post-Secret Wars landscape and the rise of mutants, marking a pivotal new chapter for the franchise.

Ghost Rider

Marvel Studios

Release Date: 2028

Marvel Studios continued its string of major reveals at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 by officially confirming a Ghost Rider film for the MCU, starring Ryan Gosling in the title role and set for a 2028 release.

Directed by Deadpool and Wolverine director Shawn Levy with a screenplay by Jonathan Trooper, Ghost Rider is poised to expand the supernatural side of the MCU, potentially bringing back key characters like Mephisto and introducing Blade into the larger universe. This film also positions the Spirit of Vengeance as a key supernatural anchor in the reset after Avengers: Secret Wars.

Shang-Chi 2

Marvel Studios

Release Date Unknown

Many agreed that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings deserves a sequel after its successful debut in 2021. Thankfully, the long-awaited sequel is still steadily progressing behind the scenes.

Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton confirmed that Shang-Chi 2 is in active development, describing the project as evolving in an exciting direction that aims to honor the strong reception of its predecessor. Although no official title or release window has been locked in, Shang-Chi 2 is expected to arrive after Avengers: Secret Wars, placing it firmly in the Mutant Saga.

Nova

Marvel

Release Date Unknown

Marvel Studios is expanding its cosmic territory with the imminent arrival of Nova on the big screen. This film marks the long-awaited big-screen debut of the cosmic hero Richard Rider.

Nova is still in early development with no release date attached, but Loki and Avengers: Doomsday writer Michael Waldron is set to pen the script. Nova is set to arrive sometime after Avengers: Secret Wars, positioning the intergalactic hero as a key new player in the MCU's Mutant Saga, which could lead to storylines like the Annihilation Wave and War of Kings.

Animated Venom Movie

Marvel

Release Date Unknown

In February 2026, Sony Pictures Animation announced that the studio is developing a brand-new animated Venom movie, expanding the symbiote's story beyond the live-action trilogy.

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein (Final Destination: Bloodlines), the project reunites key producers from the earlier films, including Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, and Kelly Marcel, with Venom star Tom Hardy also attached as producer.

While it is still in early development, it is expected to bring a visually dynamic take on Eddie Brock and Venom, continuing Sony's successful stint in the animated landscape in the vein of the Spider-Verse movies.