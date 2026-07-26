Marvel Studios' 2026 Comic-Con Live Updates: Every Major Announcement From San Diego Hall H Panel (Avengers: Doomsday, Secret Wars & More)

Marvel Studios returned to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 to promote Avengers: Doomsday and formally announce two Phase 7 blockbusters. The anticipation for Doomsday is at an all-time high after the first full trailer dropped online, leading to widespread speculation about what to expect in the upcoming MCU crossover featuring the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige spearheaded the one-hour presentation, marking Marvel Studios' return to Hall H after skipping 2025 entirely. While the panel omitted several major upcoming movies, like Avengers: Secret Wars and the X-Men reboot, more news is likely to follow at Disney's D23 Expo in August.

Kevin Feige Kicks Things Off

While attendees wait for the Marvel Studios Hall H panel, they are being handed Doctor Doom masks (and capes), a clear signal that a major portion of the presentation will focus on Avengers: Doomsday.

The Direct

The Fantastic Four's beloved sidekick, HERBIE, is also on stage at Hall H, warming up the crowd ahead of the Marvel Studios panel.

The Direct

Marvel Studios' Hall H panel has officially begun with a sizzle reel of past MCU projects with a strong focus on Spider-Man. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is now on stage and wearing a Doctor Doom hat.

The Direct

Before starting its spotlight on the MCU's upcoming movie slate, Feige reminded fans about Marvel Television's next major offering, VisionQuest, which is expected to premiere on Disney+ on October 14. The Marvel Studios exec described VisionQuest as "the third in what we call the WandaVision trilogy."

However, the Marvel boss made it clear that he will mainly be talking about upcoming movies today in Hall H, not the future Disney+ slate.

Marvel Studios is now playing a trailer for Avengers: Endgame Encore, the looming re-release of the MCU's biggest movie yet, which hits theaters on Friday, September 25, with brand new footage to set up Avengers: Doomsday.

The trailer includes shots of Steve Rogers' journey in returning the Infinity Stones. It also includes heavy emphasis on Tony Stark's line, "You mess with time, it tends to mess back." Feige confirmed that Avengers: Endgame Encore will include exclusive new footage of Doomsday.

Marvel Studios' Ghost Rider Is Finally Official

Marking the biggest shocker to come out of San Diego Comic-Con in years, the Oscar-nominated Barbie and Project Hail Mary star Ryan Gosling was announced as the MCU's Ghost Rider, a role that he has been eager to take on for years.

Only adding to the excitement, Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy is set to direct the film, which is scheduled to arrive in 2028. The Phase 7 blockbuster will reunite Gosling and Levy after working together on May 2027's Star Wars: Starfighter, proving Disney's confidence in the incoming epic:

Ryan Gosling: "Is this really happening? As you know this is a character I've wanted to play for a very long time."

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios unveiled an official logo for Ghost Rider, but offered no indication of when the supernatural movie is expected to land in 2028. Marvel Studios has vacant release dates on May 5 and July 28, 2028, for untitled movie releases, either of which could conceivably go to Ghost Rider:

Marvel Studios

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Gets Some Love From Jon Bernthal

Having just announced a brand new Phase 7 movie with some major talent, Marvel Studios also wants audiences to remember its next movie: Spider-Man: Brand New Day. While Peter Parker actor Tom Holland wasn't in attendance, Jon Bernthal, the man behind the Punisher, took to the stage ahead of his MCU movie debut.

An exclusive clip of Spider-Man and Punisher fighting Mark Ruffalo's Smart Hulk was shown to attendees. The clip seemingly comes from early on in Brand New Day, as Spider-Man was still wearing his famous web-shooters and hadn't yet abandoned them in favor of his new organic webbing.

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Doomsday Takes Center Stage

It's Avengers: Doomsday time, as directors Joe and Anthony Russo made their Hall H comeback to promote the December 18 release.

Marvel Studios

The cast of Doomsday was revealed on surprise stages in the back of Hall H, with the crucial superhero teams each taking up their own platforms.

Marvel Studios

Doctor Doom actor Robert Downey Jr. joined the cast on stage, pointing out that "it isn't easy being green."

“It isn't easy being green. I've got this whole family around me to assist being an arch enemy… I think we've done something real special. This time you're either on the side of the good guys or this time you might consider the alternative of joining the family of Doom."

Marvel Studios

In rather exciting news, Hayley Atwell was finally confirmed to return in Avengers: Doomsday, reprising her role as Peggy Carter. The British actor took to the stage with her on-screen MCU husband, Chris Evans, and the rest of the Doomsday cast to celebrate her long-awaited confirmation.

Marvel Studios

Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool has arrived in Hall H. The Merc With a Mouth asks when the highly anticipated Doomsday will be filmed, and the cast says it’s already been shot, to which he asks if there are any reshoots or last-minute additions. The Deadpool & Wolverine star still hasn't been confirmed to return in Avengers 5, although his inclusion has been heavily rumored and widely reported.

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios officially released its second-ever Avengers: Doomsday poster that spotlights Doctor Doom, this time revealing RDJ's supervillain attire from the front:

Marvel Studios

The studio also showcased new footage of Avengers: Doomsday, focused on the pre-existing relationship between Doctor Doom and the Fantastic Four.

Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm narrated the footage's opening, stating that Doom "used to be kind" before "everything he loved was taken from him," referring to his wife and son's supposed deaths before Doomsday:

"Victor was always the smartest guy in every room. He used to be different. He used to be kind. He used to be caring. Then everything he loved was taken from him. I knew he was lost, but I did not realize that he was broken."

In one scene, Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards confronted Doom with the line "Did you do this?" escalating into anger as he exclaimed, "Answer me, Victor, did you do this?"

Attendees also caught an extended glimpse at the clash between Chris Hemsworth's Thor and Doctor Doom that appeared in Avengers 5's official trailer. The God of Thunder boldly proclaimed, "I swear, you'll beg for hell long before I grant it," to which Doom responded, "Hell answers to me," after catching Stormbreaker with just two fingers.

The footage included new shots of Doctor Doom, Magneto, Cyclops, Gambit, Steve Rogers, Shang-Chi, Thor, Mr. Fantastic, and Shuri, aka Black Panther.

The footage ended with Doom controlling the iconic mutant-hunting Sentinels from X-Men: Days of Future Past ahead of a large-scale fight against the heroes.

Black Panther 3 Finally Gets Announced & T'Challa's Recast Is Confirmed

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler later appeared on stage with Shuri actress Letitia Wright and M'Baku actor Winston Duke. In news that will shock nobody, Black Panther 3 is confirmed, with a premiere date set for December 15, 2028.

Marvel Studios

Coogler mentioned in the panel that Black Panther 3 will be shot on large-format celluloid film. The official logo for Black Panther 3 was also shown.

Marvel Studios

Years after the legendary Chadwick Boseman's passing, the MCU's new T'Challa has also been announced: Alien Romulus star David Jonsson. "The honor is entirely mine," says Jonsson, who is expected to play T'Challa II, the son of Boseman's hero who passed away in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Marvel Studios

The 32-year-old London-born actor made waves last year thanks to his standout performance in The Long Walk, based on a legendary Stephen King novel. Johnsson led the dystopian horror alongside Cooper Hoffman, who has recently been rumored to be in talks to play Cyclops in the MCU's X-Men reboot.

Thus far, Jonsson's greatest credits include The Long Walk, Alien: Romulus, Industry, and Wasteman. The British actor began his career on stage in London's West End and quickly proved his talent by winning a number of awards.

Jonsson is playing T'Challa's son, Toussaint, in the upcoming MCU threequel, shutting down years of rumors that F1 star Damson Idris would tackle the role.

David Jonsson

Marvel Studios' Hall H panel has officially concluded with no updates on Avengers: Secret Wars or the MCU's X-Men reboot film ahead of production commencing. Fortunately, Disney's D23 Expo is beginning on Friday, August 14, and Marvel Studios is expected to make more MCU announcements at the event.

Many have speculated that the X-Men reboot will join Ghost Rider and Black Panther 3 in the MCU's 2028 calendar as part of Phase 7. If the rumors are true and Sadie Sink is playing Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the studio may be holding back news on its untitled X-Men project until D23, as it will take place after the MCU's next movie and all of its spoilers are out in the open.