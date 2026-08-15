Marvel Studios' D23 Live Updates: Every Announcement From 2026 Disney MCU Showcase (X-Men, VisionQuest & More)

Disney's big showcase at D23 2026 is primed to feature major Marvel Studios announcements, including likely news about the X-Men reboot cast and the upcoming series VisionQuest. The MCU is fast approaching the end of the Multiverse Saga with the release of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, and audiences are eager to learn more about everything coming from the MCU's sixth phase and beyond.

Marvel Studios had a grand showing at San Diego Comic-Con last month, with a focus primarily on Avengers: Doomsday, Ghost Rider, and Black Panther 3. Expectations are high to see what else the studio will show off at Disney's dedicated D23 event.

Marvel fever has already taken over the D23 show floor, with displays dedicated to several upcoming MCU projects. One activation catching a lot of attention is for VisionQuest, with Paul Bettany's updated White Vision costume from the show on display and a mysterious booth that seems to hint at a second Human Torch in the MCU.

Drew the Disney Dude

Similar to Comic-Con, Marvel Studios also has a set-up dedicated to its December blockbuster, Avengers: Doomsday, with a brand new second outfit for Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom set up on the show floor.

Marvel Studios

The extensive Avengers: Doomsday display also features new looks at costumes for other Marvel heroes, some of whom were not previously on display at past conventions, including X-Men heroes Nightcrawler and Mystique.

Drew the Disney Dude

As part of the D23 schedule, Marvel Studios is set to share new information & reveals on multiple upcoming MCU projects during Disney's Entertainment Showcase on Friday, August 14, which starts at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET. However, it's expected that Marvel Studios' portion of the panel won't begin until after 11 p.m. ET, likely around 11:15 p.m. ET.

More to come...