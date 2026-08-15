Marvel Studios' D23 Live Updates: Every Announcement From 2026 Disney MCU Showcase (X-Men, VisionQuest & More)

Disney's Entertainment Showcase at D23 will be full of reveals, including some from Marvel Studios.

By Lauren Rouse Posted:
Marvel Studios D23 logos, Vision, Sadie Sink, Daredevil

Disney's big showcase at D23 2026 is primed to feature major Marvel Studios announcements, including likely news about the X-Men reboot cast and the upcoming series VisionQuest. The MCU is fast approaching the end of the Multiverse Saga with the release of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, and audiences are eager to learn more about everything coming from the MCU's sixth phase and beyond. 

Marvel Studios had a grand showing at San Diego Comic-Con last month, with a focus primarily on Avengers: Doomsday, Ghost Rider, and Black Panther 3. Expectations are high to see what else the studio will show off at Disney's dedicated D23 event. 

Marvel fever has already taken over the D23 show floor, with displays dedicated to several upcoming MCU projects. One activation catching a lot of attention is for VisionQuest, with Paul Bettany's updated White Vision costume from the show on display and a mysterious booth that seems to hint at a second Human Torch in the MCU.

VisionQuest Human Torch imagery D23 Booth.
Drew the Disney Dude

Similar to Comic-Con, Marvel Studios also has a set-up dedicated to its December blockbuster, Avengers: Doomsday, with a brand new second outfit for Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom set up on the show floor.

Doctor Doom Avengers Doomsday display D23 2026.
Marvel Studios

The extensive Avengers: Doomsday display also features new looks at costumes for other Marvel heroes, some of whom were not previously on display at past conventions, including X-Men heroes Nightcrawler and Mystique.

Nightcrawler and Mystique Avengers Doomsday outfits D23 2026.
Drew the Disney Dude

As part of the D23 schedule, Marvel Studios is set to share new information & reveals on multiple upcoming MCU projects during Disney's Entertainment Showcase on Friday, August 14, which starts at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET. However, it's expected that Marvel Studios' portion of the panel won't begin until after 11 p.m. ET, likely around 11:15 p.m. ET.

More to come...

- In This Article: From (S3)
Release Date
September 22, 2024
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Cable TV
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Catalina Sandino Moreno
Eion Bailey
Harold Perrineau
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Horror
Sci-Fi
- About The Author: Lauren Rouse
Lauren Rouse has been a writer at The Direct since the site launched in 2020. She has a huge passion for everything pop culture and currently writes news articles for the Marvel, Star Wars, DC and video game branches.

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