Marvel Studios D23 2026 Panel Schedule: Every Major Marvel Event (Dates & Times)

Marvel Studios is set to break the internet once again with major announcements and big reveals at the 2026 edition of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event this coming weekend. The MCU recently made headlines during Marvel Studios' Hall H panel at Comic-Con 2026, marking the studio's return to the iconic venue after skipping 2025 entirely. The panel was a fever dream for Marvel fans, as it brought exclusive looks at Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Endgame Encore, and the surprise announcements of Ryan Gosling as Ghost Rider and the confirmation of Black Panther 3, starring David Jonsson of Alien: Romulus and The Long Walk.

With those waves of announcements done, this year's D23 will look to emulate that with a wave of dedicated Marvel panels. While there is no standalone Marvel Studios panel, the brand is aiming to build on the strong momentum it received after SDCC 2026 and Spider-Man: Brand New Day's success through a slate of panels, legacy celebrations, and a highly anticipated Disney Entertainment Showcase.

D23 is scheduled from August 14 to 16, 2026, at the Anaheim Convention Center and Honda Center.

Marvel Studios D23 2026 Schedule

Disney Music Presents: The Art of the Score

Disney

Walt Disney Archives Stage

Friday, August 14th

12:45 - 1:45 p.m. PT

Fresh off the heels of the success of Spider-Man: Brand New Day and the hype surrounding his composition for the Tom Holland-led movie, Award-winning composer Michael Giacchino is set to take the spotlight in Disney Music Presents: The Art of the Score as he is set to give a deep dive into his creative process across his experience working for Pixar, Lucasfilm, and Marvel Studios.

Giacchino is poised to provide notable tidbits about the development process of creating music for Marvel movies, including details on restrictions and creative input from various directors and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. The panel will also feature a special performance by Anthony Gonzalez.

Disney Entertainment Showcase

Marvel Studios

Honda Center

Friday, August 14th

7:00–9:00 p.m. PT

The Disney Entertainment Showcase is the main evening presentation for Marvel, Disney, Star Wars, and Pixar movies at D23. As the main event for announcements, this is the primary site where Marvel Studios will unveil exclusive reveals and special looks at upcoming shows like VisionQuest and, potentially, Daredevil: Born Again Season 3.

Marvel's time during the marquee Friday-night presentation is expected to be limited, but potential reveals, such as the X-Men reboot cast for the Mutant Saga, have been circulating in the rumor mill ahead of D23 2026. In the 2025 edition of D23, a brief look at Avengers: Doomsday and the confirmation of Marvel Animation's remaining 2025 slate were showcased.

Celebrate 65 Years of Marvel’s Spider-Man!

Marvel Studios

Premiere Stage

Saturday, August 15

1:00 - 2:00 p.m. PT

D23's Celebrate 65 Years of Marvel’s Spider-Man! will honor Spider-Man's legacy with a panel dedicated to the web-slinger, with spotlight moments for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the animated series Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends, and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2.

Aside from the on-screen projects, Spider-Man's milestone 1,000th comic issue, exclusive toys, and other media appearances will also be highlighted. The official panel description also promised "exclusive sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes stories" for all things Spider-Man, meaning that notable reveals about the web-slinger's past and future are in the cards.

Disney/Marvel: A Legacy of Stories

Marvel

Walt Disney Archives Stage

Saturday, August 15

4:45 - 5:45 p.m. PT

Disney and Marvel's historic storytelling across different forms of media will take center stage in Disney/Marvel: A Legacy of Stories. The official description promises "unique insights" from various Marvel and Disney creatives.

Marvel Studios is expected to participate, but it is still unclear to what extent the studio will reveal in the presentation. There's a good chance that a special lookback at the MCU's Infinity Saga and the Multiverse Saga could be featured, which is another way to drum up hype for the franchise's future.

General Marvel D23 Schedule

Marvel Fanfare

Marvel Comics

Backlot Stage

Friday, August 14th

10:15 a.m. PT

The official Marvel Fanfare panel will be exclusively centered on Marvel Comics, with Spider-Man at the forefront.

Similar to the Spider-Man legacy panel, this presentation will explore the biggest stories of the web-slinger, followed by an exclusive comic giveaway after the session. While it is still unknown, there is a chance that other Marvel Comics stories will be discussed in the panel.

Future of Digital Comics: Disney, Marvel, & WEBTOON

Marvel

Hyperion Stage

Friday, August 14th

4:30 - 5:40 p.m. PT

The Future of Digital Comics: Disney, Marvel, & WEBTOON panel brings together representatives from Disney, Marvel, and WEBTOON to explore how different stories are reimagined for WEBTOON's vertical-scroll, mobile-first digital comics format.

The discussion is expected to center around the creative process, how this medium stands out, and the future releases that could define the digital side of Marvel storytelling.

Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase

Marvel

Honda Center

Saturday, August 15

7:00–9:00 p.m. PT

The Horizons: Disney Experience Showcase is the marquee Saturday presentation at D23, dedicated to theme parks, resorts, cruise ships, and experiences news. Hosted by Neil Patrick Harris, the upcoming showcase is built around storytelling inspired by the Carousel of Progress attraction.

The panel serves as the parks-and-experiences counterpart to Friday's Disney Entertainment Showcase.

Fans can expect progress updates at major theme park projects, new artwork for future experiences, and engaging behind-the-scenes stories from the world of Disney Parks. Expansions or updates connected to Avengers Campus or other new Marvel lands could also be announced in the panel.

Disney Worldbuilders

Disney

Sunday, August 16

10:15 a.m. - 12 pm

The August 16 presentation for Disney Worldbuilders serves as the world premiere screening of Leslie Iwerks' feature-length documentary. The panel, which also streams live on Disney+ this Sunday, will feature top filmmakers and special guests, including Walt Disney Animation Studios Chief Creative Officer Jared Bush, Lucasfilm president Dave Filoni, and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

The discussion is designed to examine the creative process behind turning films and franchises into physical attractions. The documentary will premiere on Disney+ on August 20.