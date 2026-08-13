Marvel Studios Confirms The Strongest X-Man Ahead of MCU Reboot

The debate over the strongest X-Man in the MCU is over before it even really got started. X-Men '97's action-packed second season has finally come to a close. The main focus of the nine-episode run, of course, was the battle with Apocalypse, the time-hopping villain with total annihilation on his mind. But there was also plenty of infighting between the show's heroes that made reaching the mountaintop all that much harder.

At first, X-Factor, the government-backed mutant group, caused the most trouble as it rounded up and imprisoned kids with powers under the guise of keeping them safe. X-Force, led by Cable, smelled the ruse from a mile away and pulled off a prison break to free their mutant brothers and sisters. However, Cable didn't stay on X-Factor's naughty list for long.

X-Men '97 Season 2's penultimate episode saw Val Cooper cut a deal with Cable because they had a common goal: taking down Apocalypse once and for all. The subsequent episode, "Survival of the Fittest," wastes no time picking up that thread. X-Factor and X-Force lead an all-out assault on X-Corp's headquarters, where Gambit, Apocalypse's latest vessel, is resting up.

The human-piloted Sentinels keep the titular team busy while their mutant enemies break into the heavily fortified building. Professor X and Co. have contingency plans in place, though. Wolverine, Morph, Polaris, and Bishop all play solid defense, keeping the intruders away from Gambit until he's ready to join the action.

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What the X-Men don't account for is Cable turning into a one-man army. After realizing their son is planning to kill Gambit, Cyclops and Jean Grey meet him on the battlefield. Despite being two of the most powerful mutants on Marvel Studios' roster, they fail to subdue him, with his telekinesis proving to be too much for them to handle. Cable eventually reaches Gambit and delivers what he thinks is a killing blow.

Apocalypse has other plans. Gambit's defeat allows the evildoer to take full control of his vessel's body and corrupt the minds of every mutant around him. It takes a last-minute save by a Celestial-powered Rogue to end the threat. But Rogue getting outside help takes her out of the running for most powerful X-Man. Marvel Studios makes it clear that the title belongs to Cable, who could have a part to play in the MCU's upcoming Mutant Saga.

Marvel Studios Has Put The Pieces In Place For An Epic Cable Story On The Big Screen

Marvel Comics

Cable never hails from the time period that the X-Men call home. He's from a version of the far future that's seen better days. Wanting to set things right, he travels back in time and links up with the residents at Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters. Fortunately for Cable, the institution is about to open its doors in the live-action MCU.

Jake Schreier's X-Men reboot movie is currently casting its net, trying to nab as many quality actors as it can to play Marvel's most iconic mutants. Thus far, three characters have been locked in, two of which have major connections to Cable.

Kit Connor will play Scott Summers, aka Cyclops, Cable's father, in the highly anticipated Marvel Studios film. Meanwhile, Sadie Sink is seemingly going to reprise her role as Jean Grey from Spider-Man: Brand New Day. While Jean isn't technically related to Cable, she treats him like a son because her clone, Madelyne Pryor, is his biological mother.

Cable's story is a lot to keep up with. However, if there's anyone who can walk the tightrope, it's Schreier, who knows a thing or two about getting the most out of broken characters. All that's left to do now is find the right actor to play a mutant who's capable of dominating the competition.