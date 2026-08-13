Daredevil: Born Again Star Says Season 3 Won't Just 'Honor' Netflix's Defenders Heroes, But Also the Disney+ Series' Core Characters (Exclusive)

In an exclusive interview with The Direct about her series Tales from Woodcreek, Deborah Ann Woll assured fans that even with the returns of characters like the Defenders and Elektra in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, the main Daredevil crew's stories are not being forgotten about, and that the goal is to "honor all of our stories." The Direct asked Woll how Season 3 will balance the narrative between the Defenders heroes (Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist) and Born Again's core characters. The actress, who has played Karen Page in every season of both Daredevil and its follow-up, Daredevil: Born Again, explained that showrunner Dario Scardapane, the show's team, and she herself "care deeply about Karen and what her storyline is."

Woll said, even when Karen is not necessarily the center of attention in the story, they "fight every single second to make sure" the time that is focused on her "is valuable story progressing time that is true to who she is:"

"I can say that Dario and the people who are creating the show, as well as myself, care deeply about Karen and what her storyline is, and whatever time I do get or don't get or whatever works, you know, we fight every single second to make sure that that is valuable story progressing time that is true to who she is, and you know, sometimes that means being the center focus, and sometimes that means not."

While the size of Karen's role is still up in the air, it seems that, despite Born Again Season 3 getting an influx of Defenders characters, the core Daredevil cast members will still get some play next season.

The interview was conducted only a few days before production on Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 ended, and Woll said that she hoped the final product "honor[s]... the stories" of the Defenders as well as the series' other supporting players:

"I'm hoping and confident that what we what we create in the end, because we're still a few more days left on Season 3, will honor all of our stories."

With Jessica Jones reuniting with her husband at the end of Born Again Season 2 and set photos teasing Iron Fist and Luke Cage's roles in Season 3, the question is whether the upcoming season will put the Defenders at the forefront.

Will the Defenders Be the Main Focus of Daredevil: Born Again Season 3?

Marvel Studios

Based on Deborah Ann Woll's comments, it seems possible that Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 will have less central attention on Karen Page and other Daredevil-specific supporting characters, with a bit more time given to the newly announced returning Defenders.

That is not to say this is definitely the case. Woll did not explicitly state one way or the other whether Karen will be less of a focus in Season 3 than in past seasons and stories. Still, her response suggests the possibility that Karen's broader focus in Season 2 might not continue in Season 3.

Meanwhile, hype for street-level MCU stories continues to ramp up. Not only are fans excited to see the return of the full Netflix Defenders team, but the dynamic between Spider-Man and the Punisher was a highly praised element of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

As such, it would be understandable to see the Defenders take more of a focus in the street-level story audiences are being primed for when Daredevil: Born Again returns for its third season. And with Punisher hopping over to the big screen, perhaps this lays the groundwork for other Defenders heroes to join future movies as well, particularly since Frank Castle was so well-received.

Still, as Woll assures, even if the Defenders get a bit more time in the spotlight than the standard Daredevil supporting cast does, that does not mean characters like Karen are being brushed aside. Rather, Woll's response can give fans hope that even if Karen is not the focus, she is still important to the show, and the show remains committed to her story.