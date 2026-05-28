Marvel Set Photos Reveal First Look At Finn Jones’ Iron Fist Return

The first look at Finn Jones' return as Danny Rand, aka Iron Fist, in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is here. Early set photos from Born Again Season 3 spoiled that Mike Colter's Luke Cage and Finn Jones' Iron Fist were making a comeback, even before the former bulletproof hero's cameo in the sophomore season finale. While Luke Cage made his presence known in the Season 2 finale alongside love interest Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) and his daughter, Danielle Cage, fans will be kept waiting until next year's third outing to reunite with Danny Rand.

Since production on Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 began in March in New York City, the only glimpses of Finn Jones' Iron Fist have been behind the scenes, not completely in costume during filming. Finally, new set photos have emerged that reunite Danny Rand with his close friend and Defenders ally, Luke Cage.

The friendly Defenders seem to be taking a walk through the park with Luke's daughter, Danielle Cage, before chaos erupts. In Marvel Comics, Danielle is named after Danny, who also happens to be her godfather, although her name may have a much more heartbreaking origin in the MCU.

The duo's dynamic looks to be as funny as ever in Born Again Season 3, with Danny trying to steal ice cream from Danielle, straight out of her father's hand.

It seems the Heroes for Hire's fun ice-cream day out will be interrupted by Wilson Bethel's Bullseye, heavily armed and wearing a brand new suit.

A glimpse at Born Again's clapperboard confirmed that the studio is currently filming Season 3, Episode 5, which fans now know will feature Luke Cage, Danny Rand, Danielle Cage, and Bullseye colliding in the daytime.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 will officially reunite all four members of the Defenders, which also includes Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock and Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, even if the former is locked away in prison for now. If Season 3 follows past trends, it should premiere on Disney+ in March 2027.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3's New Set Photos May Have Spoiled a Pivotal Scene

Marvel Television hasn't officially acknowledged Finn Jones' return in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 yet, so it's hard to tell how he fits into the narrative. Many have speculated that, as he does in the comics, Danny Rand will be operating as Daredevil in Season 3 while Matt Murdock is in prison.

Still, there is bound to be more to Danny's return, such as revisiting his friendship with Luke and revealing his important role in Danielle's life, likely as her godfather and the inspiration behind her name. This Episode 5 scene may be a pivotal one her Danilelle, both in the Disney+ series for her potential MCU future.

As Bullseye replaced Luke Cage working for Matthew Lillard's Mr. Charles overseas after Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, the C.I.A. spook may be out to get his former employee. Charles could either see Luke as a threat to his shady operations, or be aiming to cover up any secrets that he is hiding.

Of course, Danielle Cage is a rare character in the MCU to be born from two superhero parents: Jessica Jones and Luke Cage. If Daredevil: Born Again follows the comics, Danielle will have inherited some superpowers from her parents, which have previously allowed her to become Captain America on the page.

It's unclear whether Luke and Jessica know that their daughter has superpowers yet in the MCU, but one could only imagine they would by her age. Regardless, perhaps this scene could reveal her superpowered nature to the viewer at least, as she is caught in Bullseye's crossfire, only to leave unhurt.