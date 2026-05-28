New 'Spider-Man Brand New Day' Merch Shows Off Spidey's Web-Punching Glove (Photos)

As Spider-Man: Brand New Day looms on the horizon, more and more merchandise has begun to flood the market before its impending July 31 release. But ever since Lego's infamous Mandarin tank for Iron Man 3, Marvel fans have learned that not all merchandise accurately reflects their movies. Not even Spider-Man: No Way Home escaped this, showing a battle in Doctor Strange's Sanctum Sanctorum that never remotely happened.

It doesn't mean these absent scenes or inaccurate character designs come from nowhere. Since manufacturing this merchandise takes time and has to be ready before the movie is released, companies often base their designs and ideas on early concept art. For an already verifiable example from Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the toy design of Scorpion's suit and tail is drastically different from the ones seen in the trailers.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

But recently, a new action figure listed on Amazon has some fans buzzing about the possibility of Spider-Man gaining new abilities through his organic webbing, with the toy showing the superhero wearing a giant web punching glove. More specifically, it reminded comic book fans of Spider-Man's most underrated and forgotten ability: web constructs.

Amazing Spider-Man Annual (1964) #1

In early comics, Spider-Man could use his webbing in all sorts of ways. Not only could he create solid objects like shields or clubs, but he could even form a parachute from the versatile fluid. However, as the book became more grounded, Spider-Man used his webbing like this less and less, sticking to webslinging or creating spider-webs as nets.

As for its potential appearance in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it'd make sense with the emergence of Peter Parker's new organic webbing, which appears to have enhanced his powers. Fans even saw Spider-Man waking up from a cocoon of webbing in the first trailer, so forming a fist made of webbing isn't totally out of the realm of possibility.

Why Merch Still Doesn't Reflect Reality

One has to keep in mind again that merchandise, especially based on upcoming Marvel movies, isn't always reflective of the final product. Given past merchandise from the previous movies, the same is likely true of this latest Brand New Day toy.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Looking back at Spider-Man: Far From Home merchandise, there was one toy almost identical to this Brand New Day action figure with Spider-Man using his webbing to form a similar giant fist. Not to mention another figure with Peter armed with a shield made of webs, just like the Silver Age comics. Sadly, neither appeared in Far From Home, and it's looking the same for Brand New Day.

It's possible that, in pre-production, Marvel Studios attempted to integrate this ability into the movies countless times with no success, only to have them cut before production. It could also be laziness on the toymaker's part, reusing ideas from past figures to save on cost and production. Whatever the reason, the prospects of Brand New Day adapting this power aren't good.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

However, one detail might suggest otherwise: Peter's new backpack. While this Brand New Day toy sports a fist made of webs, it also gives Spider-Man a backpack made of them, making it more of an oddly specific accessory. One that he's never had in any previous toy for these movies, but something Peter has commonly used in even the later comics.

If Peter's new organic webbing is a one-time thing, Brand New Day could be the last real chance for Marvel Studios to go all out in giving Peter Parker boundless ways to use his webs like the classic comics.