Marvel Studios Releases First Look at Its 2nd Scorpion Costume

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Scorpion costume has finally been revealed, but did you know that it isn't Marvel Studios' first attempt at adapting the venomous villain? Fans have been waiting nine years to see Tom Holland and Michael Mando share the screen once again to deliver on Spider-Man: Homecoming's big promise of Peter Parker and Mac Gargan butting heads in live-action. The Better Call Saul actor's supervillain has been in prison ever since Homecoming, waiting for a chance to don Scorpion's iconic comic book costume that is finally near.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's first trailer has come and gone, leaving behind the best look yet at Better Call Saul actor Michael Mando as Scorpion (Mac Gargan). Scorpion previously had another costume under Marvel Studios in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 1, but more on that later.

The MCU blockbuster depicts Mac Gargan in a heavily armored exoskeleton that Scorpion will somehow acquire after he is broken out of a Damage Control prison.

Marvel Studios

Having been freed from prison, Scorpion looks to be back for revenge against Tom Holland's Spider-Man after he caused his arrest almost a decade ago.

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios officially unveiled Brand New Day's Scorpion costume in promo artwork released ahead of the trailer, offering a brighter peek at Gargan's MCUified suit that leans into an armored look that is commonplace for the studio.

Marvel Studios

Brand New Day may be delivering Scorpion's first true live-action suit, but Marvel Studios has utilized the supervillain before, and, no, not just in Homecoming.

Scorpion featured in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 1 last year, wearing an exoskeleton suit that he bought from Doc Ock, aka Otto Octavius, who is a former Oscorp scientist and high-tech weapons dealer in the Disney+ series.

Marvel Animation

Voiced by Jonathan Mediana, Gargan purchased his exosuit from Octavius as his chief weapon in the war between the Scorpions and the 110th Street Gang, where Lonnie Lincoln, aka Tombstone, had recently been rising in the ranks.

Interestingly, Scorpion and Tombstone will share a Spider-Man project twice this year, with both coming back for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. In fact, Tombstone will appear an impressive three times in 2026, each time with a different actor and Variant.

Marvel Animation

Marvel Studios' two Scorpion suits seem to have a lot in common, with both leaning into an armored aesthetic. For the time being, it's unclear whether Scorpion will be getting a mask in Brand New Day to go along with his new suit.

Marvel Studios / Marvel Animation

His electro-mechanical tail has historically had many uses in Marvel Comics, including as a razor-sharp weapon capable of injecting or shooting acid or venom.

Marvel Studios / Marvel Animation

There's no denying that the MCU's Scorpion suit looks far more like a mechanical, military-grade exoskeleton than it often has in Marvel Comics, opening the doors to a more grounded, street-level appearance for the upcoming blockbuster.

Marvel Studios / Marvel

Fans will finally see Michael Mando's Scorpion face Spider-Man when Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31, also starring Tom Holland, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, and Trammell Tillman. Meanwhile, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will return for Season 2 on Disney+ this fall.

How Does Scorpion Fit Into Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

There is a lingering question of who built Scorpion's exoskeleton on Earth-616, as it seems unlikely to be Otto Octavius all over again. Perhaps Michael Charnus could also reprise his Homecoming villain, Phineas Mason, aka the Tinkerer, who built black-market tech for Vulture and has been missing ever since.

Interestingly, Brand New Day has an ever-growing roster of villains joining Scorpion, including lesser-known ones like Boomerang and Tarantula. That raises questions about whether their respective technologies and Scorpion's prison break are all related and entangled in a larger web of the movie's still-unknown big bad.

Scorpion continues a long-running trend of the MCU's Spider-Man franchise of leaning into villains who haven't been tackled in live-action before (No Way Home excluded). That said, Marvel Studios should still be eager to keep its two Scorpions and their storylines different, likely ruling out another turf war with Tombstone.

Regardless, there has so far been no indication that Scorpion is Brand New Day's main villain, as the extent of his screentime remains a complete mystery. Many are expecting his prison break to occur early in Spider-Man 4, with the exoskeleton fight likely to follow much later based on the change in lighting and setting.