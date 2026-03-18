Spider-Man: Brand New Day: All 5 Villains Confirmed to Appear - Scorpion, Tarantula, Boomerang & More

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's first trailer unveiled many of its biggest villains while keeping some secrets close to its chest. Fans have heard wildly varied rumors and reports about the MCU's No Way Home sequel over the last five years, making it tough to get a clear picture of what Spider-Man 4 is all about and which big bad is next in line for Tom Holland's Peter Parker.

Even now that Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have finally dropped the movie's first trailer four months out from Brand New Day's July 31 release, there is still plenty of mystery surrounding who its main villain actually is. Spider-Man will face more threats than ever in Brand New Day, and everything from former allies to crime bosses to romantic rivals.

Meet All the Villains in Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Trailer

Scorpion

Marvel Studios

Nine years after he was teased in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Better Call Saul star Michael Mando is back as Mac Gargan in Brand New Day. The 2026 blockbuster will finally resolve Homecoming's post-credits scene tease that saw Gargan, aka Scorpion, eager to discover Spider-Man's secret identity from the Vulture.

Spider-Man better watch out in Brand New Day, as Gargan looks to be getting out of prison and wearing a high-tech Scorpion exoskeleton.

Tarantula

Marvel Studios

Anton Miguel Rodriguez, better known as Tarantula, has his own variation on spider-like abilities in Marvel Comics, including retractable spikes to inject poison into his enemies. Unlike Spider-Man, Tarantula uses his powers for crime, having been depicted as a terrorist and gun-for-hire at different times.

The masked supervillain Tarantula is famously athletic in Marvel, and this time around, he looks ready to cause chaos on a boat, especially for two NYPD officers.

Boomerang

Marvel Studios

Boomerang is an assassin called Frederick Myers in Marvel Comics, and, judging by his name, his choice of weapon should need no introduction.

With Brand New Day officially having a four-year time jump since No Way Home, in which Peter Parker has gone all-in on his superheroic career, one has to wonder if the likes of Boomerang and Tarantula will feature in more of a montage.

The Hand

Marvel Studios

Marvel's ancient order of ninjas, the Hand, is making its big-screen MCU debut in Spider-Man: Brand New Day to fight the wall-crawler in prison. The Hand goes back centuries in the MCU and has tangled with everyone from crime lords to corporations, all in pursuit of immortality.

The global organization was prominently featured in the Defenders Saga on Netflix in Daredevil, Iron Fist, and The Defenders. There have also been reports that the Hand will return in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, meaning that this year's Spider-Man flick may be hiding major ties to the Disney+ series.

William Metzger

Marvel Studios

According to Nexus Point News, Severance star Tramell Tillman is reportedly playing Damage Control's new boss, William Metzger, in Brand New Day.

The agency's antagonistic presence will continue in the summer blockbuster after Wonder Man, Ms. Marvel, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, as Damage Control is said to be hunting their first mutant in the MCU. Metzger is pursuing a young metahuman, likely the "danger we can't control [and] one we can't even see" he refers to in the trailer, played by Sadie Sink.

Mind-Control

Marvel Studios

Throughout Spider-Man 4's filming in the U.K. last year, an armored tank stormed through the streets of Glasgow, sparking speculation as to its driver, with theories ranging from the Punisher to Mr. Negative to Scorpion.

Finally, fans know that the armored vehicle's true pilot was just an older woman held under the mind control of one of Brand New Day's unconfirmed villains.

Marvel Studios

Brand New Day will bring mind control back to the MCU yet again, as the trailer confirms reports that Spider-Man and Punisher will take on manipulated Damage Control agents who are looking to break Scorpion out of prison.

Sadie Sink?

Marvel Studios

Sony Pictures held back the first true look at Stranger Things star Sadie Sink in the MCU from the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer. That said, her character was seemingly glimpsed from behind in Peter Parker's apartment as the one orchestrating the movie's mind-control prison break.

The studio may be holding back the reveal of her identity until Brand New Day arrives on July 31, hoping the mystery can help light the box office on fire. While many are still convinced that Sink is playing X-Men telepath Jean Grey, especially after the mind-control reveal, it's tough to see how she would fit into things.

BONUS.) Paul?

Marvel Studios

Having lost all memory of Peter Parker, Zendaya's MJ has a new boyfriend, played by Ahsoka star Eman Esfandi, who is more of a romantic rival than a villain.

That alone is reason to believe that Esfandi is playing one of the most universally-hated characters in Spider-Man history: Paul Rabin.

BONUS.) The Punisher

Marvel Studios

Jon Bernthal's Punisher looks to be going somewhat toe-to-toe with Tom Holland's Spider-Man, trying to run him over with his battle van and blast him with a shotgun.

Given that Spider-Man always wants to save everyone while the Punisher takes a more permanent approach to taking down the bad guys, the unexpected street-level duo was always bound to clash in Brand New Day.

BONUS.) Bruce Banner

Marvel Studios

Fans know well that Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner isn't a villain, but rather one of the MCU's original Avengers: the Hulk. As Ruffalo misses out on Avengers: Doomsday to return in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it seems he has a new job at Empire State University, seemingly tutoring Peter Parker's college class.

However, if the rumors prove true, the Savage Hulk will cause utter terror in Spider-Man 4, with some saying that he "might even kill someone."

Even with the movie's first trailer having pulled back the curtain on so many antagonists, it appears Spider-Man: Brand New Day is still hiding even more villains, including the Enforcers, Ramrod, 8 Ball, and Tombstone.