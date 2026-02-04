Spider-Man Brand New Day Casting Report Hints At Universally-Hated Villain Debut

Spider-Man: Brand New Day may be gearing up to introduce a new villain to the MCU that Marvel Comics readers will hate in all the worst ways. The jury is still out on who Spider-Man 4's main villain actually is, with rumors, theories, and set photos continuing to leave fans perplexed. Fans have already learnt of seven villains who will appear in Brand New Day, ranging from New York crime boss Tombstone to obscure threat Boomerang to even the Savage Hulk. This comes at a low point for Tom Holland's Peter Parker after No Way Home, in which everyone, including his girlfriend, Zendaya's MJ, has forgotten him.

According to a rumor posted by scooper Daniel Richtman, Ahsoka star Eman Esfandi has been cast in Spider-Man: Brand New Day as the new boyfriend to Zendaya's MJ. Naturally, this mystery man will be something of a villainous figure to MJ's anticipated rekindling with Peter Parker, and many are convinced Esfandi will bring to life one widely-hated figure from recent Amazing Spider-Man comics.

Lucasfilm

During Zeb Wells' run on The Amazing Spider-Man that began in April 2022, Paul Rabin was introduced as a new boyfriend of Mary Jane Watson while she was separated from Peter Parker as part of a complicated storyline.

Paul quickly became almost universally hated by avid Spider-Man fans as he was seen as a bland, uninteresting plot device to keep the beloved Peter/MJ relationship apart, not to mention his convoluted backstory.

Interestingly, Paul was introduced in Marvel Comics as a student studying mathematical quantum computation, which could line up with the MCU, as MJ and Ned were headed to Massachusetts to study at MIT after No Way Home.

Marvel

There's no denying the resemblance that the Disney+ Star Wars actor carries to Paul, especially when it comes to his beard. This, coupled with his status as a new love interest to MJ during a time of separation from Peter Parker, has led many to conclude that he will bring Paul's on-screen debut in Brand New Day.

Lucasfilm / Marvel

Richtman stated in a follow-up tweet that Esfandi will have "no beard" in Spider-Man 4, having seemingly shaved it off in time for Ahsoka Season 2. This certainly wouldn't stop him playing a version of Paul, but it should be noted that this remains speculation, as he could equally be playing another or original character.

Lucasfilm / Marvel

If true, Eman Esfandi joins the ever-growing cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day (which recently wrapped production) and includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Michael Mando, Sadie Sink, Mark Ruffalo, Liza Colón-Zayas, Marvin Jones III, and Tramel Tillman.

How Will MJ's New Boyfriend Fit Into Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

As neither Peter Parker's former best friend nor his ex-girlfriend has any memory of their time together, one has to wonder what will bring them back into the fray in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. It's easy to imagine Peter simply keeping tabs on his old friends, or maybe the mystery villain will somehow thrust them into danger.

Despite prior rumors and speculation that Stranger Things star Sadie Sink would be playing a new love interest, that doesn't seem to be the case. As such, while MJ may have moved on to a new boyfriend, the same probably can't be said for Peter, which will undoubtedly only make this revelation harder on him.

While Eman Esfandi may be playing Paul, fans shouldn't expect Marvel Studios to take much from his complicated comic storyline. Any connections to the character will probably be in name only, especially as Paul Rabin marks one of the most hated additions to The Amazing Spider-Man's long comic history.

Only time will tell how long their relationship lasts, as it seems likely that Doctor Strange's memory spell will eventually be undone to bring Peter and MJ back together, possibly with the MCU's soft reboot coming after Avengers: Secret Wars.