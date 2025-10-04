Marvel Studios' Next Sequel Will Be Much Darker Than Its Predecessors (Report)

The MCU's next big sequel will reportedly be "darker" than its predecessors, and there are plenty of reasons for fans to rejoice over the news. Marvel Studios always sprinkled plenty of jokes and superhero lightheartedness along the journey, but that's not to say there haven't been darker moments. These tonal shifts have even been felt between sequels, with Thor pivoting from Shakespearean saga to straight-up comedy between movies.

The franchise took an even grimmer turn last year when Netflix's "Defenders Saga" was officially ushered into MCU canon, bringing with it six adult-aimed shows that explored themes of sexual assault, racism, trauma, and corruption. And yet, those same mature and violent tales exist in the same world as the Avengers' chaotic team-ups and She-Hulk's legal comedy. These crossovers will only get deeper next year when Jon Bernthal's Punisher returns in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, marking the first Netflix character to get a full non-cameo role on the big screen.

According to a report from DanielRPK, he has heard that Spider-Man: Brand New Day — which will include many Marvel characters with their own dark side, like Hulk, Punisher, Scorpion, and Tombstone — is a "much darker movie" than the "Home" trilogy that preceded it. As such, those trolling social media with criticisms of the MCU's comedic "slop" may breathe a sigh of relief, as the next big sequel looks to be changing things up.

The insider hinted that Brand New Day could mimic some of Spider-Man's darker tales, such as Kraven's Last Hunter and The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Additionally, The Punisher fans will be relieved to know that Bernthal's Frank Castle, according to DanielRPK, is still a "murderous psycho" but will have "tools to handle bigger threats," namely a tank and advanced tech.

No Way Home's third act offered moviegoers a peek into the wall-crawler's new, darker tone as its Multiversal chaos took a rather bleak turn. From the moment Norman Osborn unleashed the Green Goblin, the MCU's Spider-Man 3 began to tear down Peter Parker's life piece by piece, from killing Aunt May to having all memory of his existence erased, tearing him away from all he loved.

Outside No Way Home, Tom Holland took Peter Parker into some more serious places in other MCU appearances, such as being dusted by Thanos, watching Tony Stark die, and almost being crushed by Vulture. Fans may well see plenty of moments with this same maturity when Brand New Day hits on July 31, 2026.

Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 being a darker movie is especially exciting for its secondary heroes, Jon Bernthal's Punisher and Mark Ruffalo's Hulk, as both are less likely to be bogged down with the MCU's often-criticized comedy.

Why Spider-Man 4 Needed to Be a Darker Movie

This news of Spider-Man 4's dark tone comes at a time when many fans have grown tired of the MCU's familiar comedic blend. After all the tragic events that Peter Parker has gone through, effectively losing everything and everyone, it would feel rather strange if he were his usual, quippy self.

At this lifelong low point, Spider-Man 4 may be the most intriguing time for Peter Parker to meet Frank Castle and put his morals to the test. After all, both MCU crime stoppers have arguably lost everything in their lives, and Brand New Day can explore the different ways they handle loss and their subsequent heroics.

Around No Way Home's release, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige explained how they were taking the Harry Potter approach with Spider-Man. That rings more true than ever going into Brand New Day, as some audiences have grown up with this Peter Parker and will now see the tone do the same.

Between The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Marvel Studios will have released two darker movies in a row, and the same may well be true when Doctor Doom arrives in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Could this mark the beginning of a darker pivot for the MCU's future?