Disney+ Confirms Its First Marvel TV Show of 2026

As 2025 comes to a close, Disney+ officially pulled back the curtain on its plans for the new year. While fans have been tracking the progress of major live-action blockbusters, the streaming service confirmed exactly which Marvel project will lead the charge in January. According to the official Disney+ January 2026 schedule, the first Marvel television content of the year will arrive on Saturday, January 10. This release sets the stage for a massive 12 months of web-slinging action, as 2026 is shaping up to be the unofficial Year of the Spider.

The first Marvel show to hit Disney+ in 2026 is Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season 4), which hit an unprecedented milestone recently. While this season technically premiered in the Summer 2025, Disney is releasing a brand-new batch of episodes in January. This series has become a cornerstone of Marvel’s television presence, consistently ranking as a top-performing show for families. The upcoming episodes continue the Water-Webs story arc, which introduced pirate-themed suits and aquatic powers for Peter, Miles, and Gwen. The season also continues the Dino-Webs arc established in Season 3.

By placing this series at the front of the 2026 calendar, Disney is signaling a year that leans heavily into Spider-Man’s world. Peter Parker remains one of the most visible heroes across the platform, and his influence will be felt in almost every major Marvel release throughout the year.

Marvel's Upcoming 2026 TV Shows & Their Spider-Man Connections

Daredevil: Born Again (Season 2)

Marvel Television

The most significant live-action connection to the Spider-Man world arrives in March. Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock returns for a second season of Daredevil: Born Again, an important chapter for the MCU's street-level heroes. In this season, Matt Murdock must lead a resistance against Mayor Wilson Fisk’s Safer Streets Initiative, which effectively outlawed vigilantes in New York.

The link to Spider-Man here is deep. Not only is Matt Murdock confirmed to appear as Peter Parker’s mentor in the animated Friendly Neighborhood series later that year, but Season 2 of Born Again, according to Entertainment Weekly, is set to feature narrative threads that lead directly into the upcoming Spider-Man 4 film. With Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones joining the fight, the show builds the exact world Peter Parker will have to navigate in his next big-screen outing.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Season 2)

Marvel Animation

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 is the only Marvel show in 2026 where Peter Parker is the undisputed lead in a narrative-driven story for all ages. Season 2 continues the narrative of Season 1, where Peter Parker works for Norman Osborn as an intern at Oscorp. The season ended by teasing the introduction of the symbiote, indicating a symbiote suit arc for Peter Parker.

Marvel also confirmed that Gwen Stacy and Venom will make their debuts. The show will explore how Peter’s life changes as he enters his second year of high school, balancing a complicated relationship with the Osborns while fighting a new wave of technologically advanced villains. Charlie Cox is also confirmed to provide the voice for Daredevil in this series, creating a unique cross-media bond between the live-action and animated versions of the character.

VisionQuest

Marvel Studios

At first glance, a series about the White Vision (Paul Bettany) might not seem like a Spider-Man project. However, VisionQuest is heavily focused on the legacy of Stark Industries technology, the very tech that has defined Peter Parker’s MCU career. The series will feature a host of AI characters, including FRIDAY, who played a key role in Spider-Man: Homecoming, assisting Tony in monitoring Peter Parker's Spider-Man suit.

EDITH, the artificial intelligence program embedded in the sunglasses Tony Stark left for Peter in Spider-Man: Far From Home, will also feature. As White Vision struggles to process the memories he inherited from the original Vision, these AI programs will serve as his guides.

Spider-Noir

Prime Video

One of the most unique entries on the 2026 calendar is the live-action Spider-Noir series. Starring Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage, the show follows an aging, down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York. This version of the character, named Ben Reilly, is the city’s only superhero and must grapple with his past in a world inspired by classic noir films.

While produced by Sony for MGM+ and Prime Video, the series is a major part of the 2026 Spider-Man landscape. It will consist of eight episodes and is being released in both a stylistic black-and-white version and a full-color version. With a cast that includes Brendan Gleeson and Lamorne Morris, it promises a gritty, adult-oriented take on the Spidey mythos that stands apart from the MCU.

Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season 5)

Marvel Animation

Following the new Season 4 episodes in January, Disney already greenlit Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends Season 5 for a 2026 release. This confirms that the Spidey brand is one of the most consistent Marvel properties on Disney+, with new content airing for large parts of the year.

Season 5 is expected to introduce even more members of the Spider-Team from the comics, ensuring that Peter, Miles, and Gwen remain the faces of Marvel for the youngest generation of fans.

Bonus: X-Men '97 (Season 2)

Marvel Animation

The hit animated revival X-Men '97 is set to return for Season 2 in Summer 2026. While the show primarily focuses on the mutant team, the conclusion of the first season offered a silent, yet significant, cameo from Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson watching a broadcast of the crises caused by Asteroid M.

Showrunners and producers heavily teased that Season 2 will feature even more "cross-pollination" with the interconnected '90s Marvel Animated Universe. Fans are holding out hope for a speaking cameo from Peter Parker, a moment that could provide the final, definitive resolution to the 28-year-old cliffhanger from the original Spider-Man: The Animated Series.

The original series finale left Peter Parker's life in limbo. Peter searched multiple dimensions in an attempt to locate the real Mary Jane Watson, who had been banished to an alternate dimension called Limbo back in Season 3. The show ended without confirming if he ever succeeded.