Spider-Man Brand New Day’s Trailer Looks Closer Than Ever Following New Sony Update

Spider-Man: Brand New Day finally seems close to dropping its first trailer very soon after a major marketing development. Sony Pictures has offered limited marketing for Brand New Day so far, posting two videos around the start of production, one to reveal Tom Holland's new web-slinging suit and a "Day One on Set" featurette that also featured director Destin Daniel Cretton shooting a tank-centered action sequence in Glasgow, Scotland.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's official website has seemingly been launched (spidermanbrandnewday.movie) and currently redirects to the Sony Pictures homepage. The development has convinced many that new Brand New Day marketing, including the first official trailer release, is finally imminent.

The web address was registered by MarkMonitor, a company that provides corporate domain management services. As that same company was behind the domain registration for Sony Pictures' last major movie, animated sports flick Goat, this appears to be legitimate and the official site for Spider-Man 4.

While many were hopeful to see a new look at Brand New Day playing in theaters in February alongside Goat, as it similarly hails from Sony Pictures, that, unfortunately, never came to pass, and the trailer wait continues for now.

Scooper Cryptic HD Quality recently revealed that Spider-Man 4's first trailer would arrive later than expected, dropping sometime in March. Many have speculated that the long-awaited trailer will be tied to Project Hail Mary, which lands on March 20 and has the potential to be a box-office juggernaut distributed internationally by Sony Pictures and, like Brand New Day, is produced by Amy Pascal.

Here's What Spider-Man 4's First Trailer Will & Likely Won't Show

Marvel Studios

An in-the-works trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day leaked in December over two months ago, and yet Sony Pictures has yet to share any official footage.

Some have speculated that Sony is aiming to mirror Spider-Man: No Way Home's marketing strategy as closely as possible to replicate its box-office success. If it were copying that four-month trailer-to-release window, Brand New Day's first footage would be released in March, which seems increasingly likely.

If that does happen, March could be an exciting month for fans of the street-level MCU, as Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will also premiere on March 24. While Charlie Cox's Daredevil won't appear in Spider-Man 4, one character from Born Again Season 1 will be featured: Jon Bernthal's Punisher.

Fans are hopeful that Brand New Day's first trailer will shed light on the movie's ever-mysterious storyline, particularly the elusive identity of its main villain. There's also the question of who Stranger Things star Sadie Sink is playing, which remains unconfirmed as reports spread that she may star as X-Men hero Jean Grey.

But after No Way Home succeeded so well on the back of mystery, surprises, and cryptic marketing, there is a chance that both of those questions remain unanswered, at least in an official capacity, until the movie arrives on July 31.

After a string of box office flops, the MCU will undoubtedly be eager to convince moviegoers that Spider-Man 4 is worth the trip to theaters. Fans ought to see plenty of Tom Holland's Spider-Man in action, hints at how his personal life has changed since No Way Home, glimpses at some of Brand New Day's many villains, and tastes of how the Punisher and Mark Ruffalo's Hulk fit into things.