Spider-Man: Brand New Day's First Trailer Will Release Later Than Expected (And For Good Reason)

A lot of reports and rumors suggested that fans would be seeing the first official trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day in January or February, but the footage has still not been released. Now, new reports indicate that the trailer is still a bit away, which could directly contribute to the upcoming movie seeing more success. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be one of the biggest MCU releases in a long time, potentially since Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film will explore Peter Parker's life after Doctor Strange's spell made everyone forget who he was.

New reports and rumors suggest that the first teaser for Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released sometime in March, which is weeks or months later than the original projections for when the trailer would drop. Specifically, some rumors (such as one from @Cryptic4KQual via X) state that it will debut within the month of March, but do not give a specific date or week.

Fans may think that Sony and Marvel pushing the Brand New Day trailer back is a bad move. However, it seems as though the companies are taking the same approach they did with No Way Home, a movie that was wildly successful.

For reference, the first teaser for Spider-Man: No Way Home was released on August 23, 2021, around four months before the film premiered in theaters on December 17, 2021. If Spider-Man: Brand New Day's teaser comes out sometime in March, it will be debuting around four months before Brand New Day's theatrical release, which is scheduled for July 16, 2026.

As mentioned, No Way Home was insanely successful on a financial level. The movie grossed nearly $2 billion worldwide. A lot of its success can be attributed to Marvel and Sony bringing back Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, but even without their inclusion, it still would have raked in a huge pile of cash.

No Way Home's strategy of releasing its first teaser closer to the film's release date helped the movie tremendously. Fans instantly became obsessed with the trailer and the upcoming movie, and really didn't have time to get it out of their minds before the next trailer was out, and then the movie.

If Brand New Day's teaser comes in March, fans will likely have a similar experience. There will be a lot of hype around the footage for weeks, and, just as the hype is about to die down, Marvel and Sony will release the first full trailer. After that, the movie will likely only be a few weeks away, so the hype will essentially never get a chance to die down.

Will Spider-Man: Brand New Day Be as Successful as No Way Home?

Marvel Studios

It will be extremely difficult for Spider-Man: Brand New Day to match No Way Home in terms of box office numbers because it simply does not have the star power that No Way Home did. The 2021 movie had Garfield and Maguire, but it also brought back Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn (Green Goblin), Alfred Molina as Otto Octavius (Doc Ock), Jamie Foxx as Electro, Thomas Haden Church as Sandman, and Rhys Ifans as the Lizard.

However, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has no shortage of major players. For instance, fans will get to see Mark Ruffalo portray Savage Hulk for the first time since Avengers: Infinity War, and Jon Bernthal will be directly interacting with Spider-Man as Frank Castle (aka the Punisher).

Sadie Sink will also be introduced in the movie, and fans are extremely eager to see which Marvel character she will bring to life.

It is possible that Sony and Marvel have some other surprises up their sleeve. If so, that will allow Brand New Day to have a lengthy box office run and maintain strong legs for multiple weeks.

At the end of the day, Brand New Day may not hit No Way Home's box office mark, but it is still a Spider-Man film and will still include a lot of other Marvel characters, so it will most likely at least cross the $1 billion mark.