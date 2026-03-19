Peacemaker Star Freddie Stroma Admits His DCU Future as the Superhero Vigilante Is Being Completely Hidden From Him By James Gunn (Exclusive)

Vigilante actor Freddie Stroma responded when asked about his DCU future after the cliffhanger ending of Peacemaker Season 2. The Season 2 finale of the John Cena-led series ended with the big reveal that Adrian Chase/Vigilante (alongside the rest of the 11th Street Kids and a few allies) took part in the formation of Checkmate, an organization designed to "make the world" better, according to DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn. Given that Checkmate seems to be an important part of the DCU's future, it is only reasonable to assume that Vigilante's place within the franchise is promising.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn previously confirmed in a Threads post in September 2025 that he has plans for Vigilante after Peacemaker Season 2, cementing the character's importance. However, while speaking in an exclusive interview with The Direct on the red carpet of the 2026 Saturn Awards, Freddie Stroma confirmed that he had "zero discussions" about his DCU future as Vigilante after Peacemaker Season 2, noting that he "genuinely" has no idea:

The Direct: The DCU — Have you talked to James Gunn about what your future may be, or has he talked to you? Have you had a discussion about what that might look like if it happens? Freddie Stroma: "I've had zero discussions. So people always say, like, 'Oh, you wouldn't tell us anyway.' I genuinely have no idea. So I wish I could act all coy, but I genuinely don't know."

Peacemaker Season 2, which is streaming on HBO Max in its entirety, was nominated and won Best Superhero Television Series at the 53rd Saturn Awards. Stroma, alongside co-star Jennifer Holland, presented the award for 'Best Science Fiction Film' on stage.

Stroma's comments confirmed that his DCU future is being hidden from him by James Gunn, which makes sense given DC Studios' secretive nature.

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Peacemaker Season 2 ended with John Cena's Christopher Smith stranded on another planet called Salvation by Rick Flagg Sr. This cliffhanger has left fans wondering what happens next to the show's core characters. Stroma admitted that he has no idea how the story would continue, but he hopes that it would be "resolved somehow:"

The Direct: I mean, 'Peacemaker' Season 2 ended on such a big cliffhanger, I'm like, 'Come on, let's bring the crew back.' Freddie Stroma: "I don't know if that's gonna be in a show, in a movie, or what it is, but yeah, hopefully it gets resolved somehow."

Peacemaker also made a brief appearance in the David Corenswet-led Superman film, sharing his thoughts on the titular Kryptonian hero during a live TV interview.

The Direct asked Stroma whether he could have joined Peacemaker in making a cameo in 2025's Superman movie, which he answered by saying he "would have loved" to appear. The actor also reassured that he would be down to pop up in any upcoming DCU movie or TV show if given the chance:

The Direct: Peacemaker cameoed in 'Superman.' I'm just curious, was there ever any world where you maybe could have joined him? Freddie Stroma: "I mean, I would have loved to. I love 'Superman.' I'll do whatever James... if he wants me to pop [up] in any movie or TV show, I'm down."

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Peacemaker Season 2's Checkmate reveal is a game-changing move for the DCU, but it seemed that not everyone in the cast knew about the huge revelation in the finale.

In November 2025, Peacemaker star Tim Meadows, who played Langston Fleury, told TV Insider that he had no idea what sign was going to be on the outside of the building, noting that they were only instructed to "walk out being very happy:"

"Seriously, I watched the last episode like everybody else, like what the f**k is going on? I don’t [know]. And all I shot for that episode was walking out of a building, and there was no dialogue. They were just like, ‘Yeah, just walk out being very happy.'"

While speaking with The Direct, Stroma confirmed that the cast did not know about the Checkmate logo outside the building, pointing out that he was surprised by the fact that the audience was happy about the reveal:

The Direct: I was also reading, when that finale aired, you guys didn't know what was going to be on the outside of that building of your new office? Is that true? Stroma: "That was not on there; that was put in post. So I had no idea it was Checkmate. I might not have known what Checkmate was, but it was not on there, so that was all a surprise. And then, I watched it at a podcast with an audience, and everyone kind of cheered at Checkmate. And I was like, 'Oh, okay, this means something.'"

What Is Vigilante's DCU Future After Peacemaker Season 2?

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Vigilante's narrative trajectory in the DCU is quite significant, given the game-changing events of Peacemaker Season 2 and his status as an important anti-hero in the shared universe.

While Season 3 of the John Cena-led series is still uncertain, one would argue that a Checkmate-focused spinoff is likely the next project where Freddie Stroma's Adrian Chase and the remaining members of the 11th Street Kids could pop up.

A series centered around Checkmate could focus on the protagonists finding a way to bring Peacemaker back into the real world and help him escape Salvation. Given Stroma's comments about being down to appear in a future project, there is also a chance Vigilante could show up in Man of Tomorrow in a brief role, similar to how Peacemaker appeared in Superman.

Vigilante's story in the DCU is far from over, and there is a compelling reason why the fan-favorite character deserves the spotlight: Vigilante has a wide array of abilities, and his unpredictable, chaotic nature would make him a standout whenever he is on-screen.