A pair of HBO Max shows will directly follow up on what DC fans saw last in DC Studios' 2025 Superman movie. Following Creature Commandos' efforts in late 2024, Superman helped pull back the curtain on a new DC Universe, led by DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. While the franchise's next movie does not arrive for about a year, the story is now set to continue in streaming form.

DC Studios, as confirmed by its co-CEO James Gunn, has two shows coming out on HBO Max in 2025 that will continue the story laid out in Superman and act as sequel projects to the studio's first big screen endeavor. David Corenswet's first DCU film was filled with heroes and villains across its runtime, setting up the greater universe while still focusing on his evolution as a hero, journalist, and friend. While the next steps in his story are still being written, other side plots will be explored much sooner.

Superman is the first theatrical movie in James Gunn's DCU, starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult. Picking up with Clark Kent three years after revealing himself to the world as Superman, he has to navigate the different corners of his life, including a new relationship with Lois Lane and his first massive fight with the ultra-powerful Lex Luthor. Superman is now playing in theaters worldwide.

2 Superman Follow-Up Shows Hitting HBO Max in 2025

Peacemaker Season 2

DC Studios

Next up on DC Studios' release schedule is Season 2 of Peacemaker, bringing John Cena's titular antihero back for a new round of wild, R-rated action on HBO Max. Cena will reunite with Jennifer Holland, Danielle Brooks, Steve Agee, and Freddie Stroma, and he will have a healthy helping of new cast members such as Tim Meadows, Isabela Merced, Sean Gunn, Nathan Fillion, and more.

According to James Gunn, who wrote all of Season 2's episodes, this new batch of episodes will act as "a direct follow-up" to Superman:

"We have so many characters from [‘Superman’], Rick Flag is in it. Hawkgirl, Maxwell Lord, you know Guy Gardner, so it’s the direct follow-up to Superman, but very R-rated."

This season will have at least a couple of ties back to Superman, including the use of the Justice Gang and Maxwell Lord. Additionally, ARGUS' Rick Flag Sr. (played by Frank Grillo) will be back for his second go-round, this time looking to take out Peacemaker to seek justice for his son's death in The Suicide Squad. Throw in a possible nod to Peacemaker's quick TV cameo in Superman, and there are sure to be plenty of connective ties between them to drive the franchise forward.

Krypto

DC Studios

Superman delivered the first live-action iteration of the hero's classic canine companion, Krypto the Super-dog, from DC Comics. Based on Gunn's own rescue dog, Krypto came into the story as an unruly menace, although he gave the titular hero all the love and support he needed in rest and in battle.

Looking ahead, Krypto will be the star of his own set of animated shorts for DC Studios. This sequel series will follow Superman's Krypto and will be canon to what has happened in the movie and the DCU already. Gunn confirmed that this Superman follow-up show will release in Fall 2025 on HBO Max, likely around when Peacemaker Season 2 is winding down and Superman is making its way on the streamer.