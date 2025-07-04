Peacemaker Season 2 Will Bring Back 7 Key Characters from the Old DCEU

After originally being made for the DCEU, Peacemaker's second season will continue in the new DCU, behind at least half a dozen already-seen characters. First brought to the big screen in 2021's The Suicide Squad under James Gunn's direction, Peacemaker became a fan favorite antihero thanks to his "take no prisoners" attitude and a supporting cast full of complicated and intense costars. Now, with major changes coming to the DC Universe, this show is pushing on to new heights.

Peacemaker Season 2 will bring back seven major characters for the new DC Universe after debuting in the DC Extended Universe. The series will be back on HBO Max as part of Gunn's new DC Universe after initially being developed for the universe Zack Snyder oversaw in the 2010s and early 2020s. With only one scene from Season 1 being retconned, the series will be almost seamlessly adapted for Gunn's universe as the franchise continues to grow. Largely directed and written by James Gunn, Peacemaker will continue into its second season as the new DCU's second R-rated streaming series, centering on John Cena's Christopher Smith. Following his fight against an army of aliens known as Butterflies, Season 2 will pit him against new enemies as he continues figuring out where he fits in the world. Peacemaker Season 2 will have a one-episode premiere on HBO Max on August 21.

Every DCEU Character Returning for Peacemaker Season 2

Peacemaker

John Cena

Originally introduced in 2021's The Suicide Squad, John Cena now leads the way as Christopher Smith/Peacemaker with the headlining role in his own solo series. Surviving a brush with death at the end of The Suicide Squad, that movie set up his adventures in Peacemaker, in which he joined Clemson Murn's team and helped take down the Butterflies.

Now, moving forward into the second season of his solo show, Peacemaker is expected to be integrated into the larger DCU for the first time, particularly after so many references in Season 1 to heroes like Superman and Batman. Already set to interact with Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. after killing Rick Flag Jr. in The Suicide Squad, fans are eager to see how he will mesh with other major names now that his own story will be such a focal point in this new universe.

Leota Adebayo

Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks joined the DCEU for the first time in Peacemaker Season 1 as Leota Adebayo, who served as the heart and soul of Team Peacemaker and gave the group an empathetic figure. Shockingly, she was revealed to be the daughter of Viola Davis' Amanda Waller, although she put forth her best efforts to separate herself from her mother (who is a high-ranking figure in ARGUS).

In Season 2, Leota is sure to adapt to her new position with the team and try to keep too many heads from rolling, especially after fostering a decent relationship with Christopher Smith in Season 1.

Vigilante

Freddie Stroma

After his pet eagle, Eagly, Freddie Stroma's Adrian Chase (Vigilante) is regarded as Peacemaker's best friend after his debut in Season 1. Pushing hard to join Peacemaker in his crime-fighting antics, his flawed and slightly psychopathic approach to taking out criminals makes him a dangerous threat to himself and anybody around him.

Thus far, Vigilante has only been used in Peacemaker, and he is expected to continue his crazy shenanigans alongside John Cena's antihero in Season 2. Fans are eager to see how he will be utilized in the new DCU, particularly with true heroes like David Corenswet's Superman and other Justice League characters already established in the same world.

Emilia Harcourt

Jennifer Holland

Jennifer Holland made her DC debut in The Suicide Squad next to John Cena, portraying Emilia Harcourt, one of the handlers for Task Force X. She also made appearances in Black Adam and the post-credits scene from Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and she was one of the biggest supporting characters throughout all of Peacemaker Season 1.

For Season 2 of Peacemaker, viewers will see her recovering from major injuries she suffered in the Season 1 finale after almost being killed at the Butterflies' ranch headquarters. She is also expected to be an important supporting character in James Gunn's new universe, potentially showing up in other movies or TV shows developed over the coming years.

John Economos

Steve Agee

Steve Agee first came into the DCU next to Holland and Cena in The Suicide Squad when he portrayed the timid yet intimidating John Economos. Not-so-affectionately called "Dye-Beard" by Peacemaker, Economos was part of the mission control group for Task Force X, and he made another appearance in Shazam! Fury of the Gods next to Emilia Harcourt along with his work in Peacemaker.

Now having returned to his position at Belle Reve (as seen in Creature Commandos), Economos is sure to be a vital member of Amanda Waller's team as it continues to evolve in Gunn's new DC Universe.

White Dragon

Robert Patrick

Peacemaker Season 1 introduced fans to Christopher Smith's family through Robert Patrick's Auggie Smith, better known as the White Dragon. Recognized as a white supremacist and all-around evil man, who abused his son at every chance while raising him, Patrick's villain became a major foil for Peacemaker before he was killed off in Season 1's penultimate episode.

Season 2 is now expected to bring Patrick back to reprise his role, although it will most likely be in flashbacks or through dream sequences with him being dead. New footage has shown him donning a blue version of his classic red-and-white suit, leading to questions about how he will be utilized in the DCU's future.

Judomaster

Nhut Le

Nhut Le made a name for himself in Peacemaker Season 1 as Judomaster, a small but powerful fighter who was something of an antagonist for Peacemaker and his team. Initially introduced as Senator Royland Goff's bodyguard, he regularly crossed paths with the show's main team and gave Christopher Smith all he could handle.

Currently, Judomaster's role for Season 2 is largely unknown, as is how big of a role he will play in the greater DCU under James Gunn.