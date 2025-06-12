Peacemaker Season 2 Reveals New Villain Costume (With 1 Major Downgrade)

A Peacemaker Season 2 behind-the-scenes video revealed the show's villain's new costume, and fans agree it looks worse than before. The second season of the hit James Gunn-created Max series is set to debut later this summer, bringing John Cena's Christopher Smith (aka the masked vigilante Peacemaker) back into the spotlight; however, coming along with him will be several familiar faces from the shows first season, including the terrifying White Dragon.

Fans got a taste of White Dragon's return as the Peacemaker Season 2 villain in a new promotional video, and the returning antagonist does not look as scary as he once did. Following the death of the original White Dragon, Auggie Smith, in Season 1, it is still unknown who is behind the horned mask for Season 2, but what fans do know is that he is looking a little different.

Max

The new White Dragon costume can be seen at the 67-second mark of the minute-and-a-half-long teaser, sporting a new blue and white suit of armor instead of the classic red-and-white of the first season.

Max

This color change almost makes the character less scary from a fan perspective.

One of the terrifying details from White Dragon's Season 1 costume was its white helmet that clearly alluded to the character's white supremacist Ku Klux Klan roots.

Max

The Season 2 outfit entirely does away with that, looking far more like a cheesy comic book robot than a super-powered bigot willing to put his life on the line for the deplorable causes he believes in.

Max

Peacemaker Season 2 is set to come to Max on August 21, thrusting John Cena's trying-his-best superhero back onto center stage as he takes on yet another mission from the mysterious government outfit known as ARGUS.

Season 2, yet again, comes from the mind of Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn. This time, it takes place in the newly minted DCU rather than the ill-fated DCEU of the last batch of episodes. Alongside Cena, it stars returning actors Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, and Steve Agee (read more about the Peacemaker Season 2 cast here).

Why Did Peacemaker Change White Dragon's Costume?

It is not too uncommon for a character to get a significant costume upgrade between projects, but this White Dragon change from Peacemaker Seasons 1 and 2 feels completely unnecessary.

One of the best parts of the villain in Season 1 was his ominous and threatening red-and-white armor. It was not just the armor itself that was scary, but the idea behind it, in that it represented the character's disgraceful political leanings.

There better be a good reason for White Dragon getting a new look in the show's second season, providing some justification for the costume downgrade.

One of the key reasons for the new costume could potentially be because that is not White Dragon at all (or at least the one fans know from Season 1).

Audiences may remember that Robert Patrick's Auggie Smith (white supremacist father of John Cena's Christopher Smith) was the one behind the mask in Peacemaker's first season; however, he was notably killed off during that first run, meaning he may be dead and gone by the time Season 2 comes around.

That could mean a new character has adopted the White Dragon moniker, chosen their own costume color scheme, and continued Auggie's truly despicable fight.

Now, that may also not be the case. Patrick has been seen in several pieces of Peacemaker Season 2 marketing (including in the above behind-the-scenes video), meaning it could also be him behind the mask.

There has been a tease of multiple realities in the show's second season, so maybe this White Dragon is from another universe entirely from the show's first one, which would explain the new costume.