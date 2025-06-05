Peacemaker Season 2 Spoils 1 Very Special Cameo In New Video

James Gunn spoiled a very special cameo fans can expect in Peacemaker Season 2. Gunn, who fans may know as the director of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy and the upcoming Superman movie, is back behind the camera for the R-rated John Cena Max series, bringing Cena's unlikely hero, Peacemaker, back into the DC universe for the first time since 2022. This means several big-name characters like Jennifer Holland's Emilia Harcourt and Danielle Brooks' Leota Adebayo will be back for the sophomore run, but also some more unlikely names attached to the acclaimed series.

A new behind-the-scenes video revealed Peacemaker Season 2 will feature a very special cameo that has director James Gunn giddy. Gunn has always worn his passions on his sleeve in his work, including names that mean a lot to him, whether that be in that particular comic book universe or out of it.

In a video posted on Gunn's official X account, the director seemingly revealed that alternative rock band Foxy Shazam will appear in Peacemaker Season 2, which is an exciting prospect for long-time fans of the R-rated series.

Max

The Cincinnati, Ohio, band can be seen in several shots from the series throughout the video (around the 1:18 mark), including several snippets with Gunn himself, in which the series creator looks incredibly enthusiastic about their inclusion.

Max

Foxy Shazam notably soundtracked one of Peacemaker Season 1's first trailers with their song "Welcome To The Church of Rock and Roll." The band physically appearing in Peacemaker Season 2 marks a significant moment for the director, as it is one of the first times one of Gunn's soundtrack bands has actually then come to star in one of his projects proper.

Max

Coming once again from the mind of James Gunn, Peacemaker Season 2 marks the second TV show in the Superman filmmaker's new interconnected DCU. It picks up the story of John Cena's Christopher Smith/Peacemaker, an 'achieve-peace-at-any-cost' vigilante who is not quite the hero he thinks he is.

The show's second season is set to debut on Max on August 21. Once again, it is led by Cena, with names like Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, and Steve Agee all rounding out the show's exciting ensemble.

Breaking Down Foxy Shazam's Inclusion in Peacemaker Season 2

James Gunn's musical stylings (whether it be the classic rock of the Guardians movies or the more alt-rock-tinged works of Peacemaker) have become intrinsic to the filmmaker's output over recent years, so it feels like it was only a matter of time before something like this Foxy Shazam cameo came to pass.

As was the case for Season 1, Season 2 will almost surely have Gunn's love of music flowing through it with various songs soundtracking significant moments, a bespoke choreographed intro sequence (read more about the Peacemaker Season 2 dance sequence here), and of course, the inclusion of one of Gunn's favorite bands in Foxy Shazam.

Looking at the brief snippets of the band's inclusion in Season 2, it seems as though they will appear in the series at some sort of concert sequence, perhaps with Peacemaker and the ARGUS team infiltrating the outdoor event while on the prowl for a new super-powered threat.

What could also be the case is perhaps the band's inclusion is actually a part of the new title intro that has been teased heading into Season 2.

It has been said that the new series opener will debut at the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con, but could this have been just a taste of what is to come, showing a split-second of the hotly-anticipated title treatment before pulling the curtain back on the whole thing sometime in July? It seems entirely possible.

Thankfully, with only a couple of months before the show takes the Comic-Con stage (and not much longer until Season 2 begins streaming on Max), fans will not have to wait too long to find out why Foxy Shazam was on the Peacemaker set, and how they factor in the super-powered series.