Marvel Studios is about to usher in a new era of the MCU with the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which, according to early reviews, will not be a divisive film at all. Directed by Matt Shakman (WandaVision), The Fantastic Four will bring Marvel's first family to the big screen for the first time in the MCU.

The Fantastic Four will not be released in theaters until July 25, 2025, but some fans got a chance to see a decent portion of the upcoming flick. While many movies tend to elicit mixed responses from audiences, the reviews from the special screening were unanimous.

The Overwhelmingly Positive Early Reviews for The Fantastic Four's First 30 Minutes

Marvel Studios recently held a special fan event in Brazil for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. At the event, the first 30 minutes of the upcoming film were screened for those in attendance, and many expressed their opinions of those 30 minutes via social media afterward. Overall, the reviews are extremely positive, with many praising the visuals, world-building, and main character interactions.

It is worth noting that there was not a mixed bag of reviews from fans after the event, as the consensus was unanimously positive.

On X, @mpmorales shared that "Matt Shakman's world-building is incredible," and that "there are great effects:"

"About 30 minutes into 'Fantastic Four,' I can say that Matt Shakman's world-building is incredible and I think one of the most beautiful ever done. A good and cool introduction to the quartet, their powers, and the looming threat of Silver Surfer. There are jokes, there are great effects."

@BenCoisaBRA thinks that The Fantastic Four will feature "a perfect cast" and that "the CGI is beautiful:"

"Right off the bat, I’ll say we have a perfect cast, each one perfectly delivering the characters we like and love! We saw more scenes with Reed and Sue, but from what we can gather, each character will have their own arc of development within the movie. The CGI overall, both the powers and the landscapes, is beautiful, everything very well done and polished, a super positive point for the space scenes."

@omelete continued the praise for The Fantastic Four by saying that some "standout elements" are "the costumes and sets." They also highlighted Julia Garner's Silver Surfer as being "significantly improved compared to" the version in 2007's Rise of the Silver Surfer:

"Right off the bat, it’s clear how much care went into the film’s production design. Just as we saw in the promotional materials, the aesthetic was meticulously planned by Marvel Studios, with standout elements like the costumes and sets. Within this, the visual effects also deserve mention. The Silver Surfer was significantly improved compared to its first displayed version, as were the powers of each member of the Fantastic Four. There is a specific scene of a chase in space that only works because of the good CGI."

That user also revealed that the 27 minutes that were screened "go from the start of the movie to the group's first mission after the Galactus announcement," which was seen in a clip recently released from the film. According to the user, each member of the team will have their own roles in the film:

"These 27 minutes go from the start of the movie to the group's first mission after the Galactus announcement (but with some cuts in between) and nicely show the group's dynamics and the chemistry among the cast. The love between Reed and Sue and all their fears regarding the pregnancy are highlighted, Ben seems to have the potential to be a major emotional anchor in the movie, and Johnny is super fun, with comments (especially some about the Silver Surfer) that will provide just the right amount of comic relief for the film."

"The movie's visuals" continue to be a positive in the eyes of fans, as @LeviKaique noted that they were "SURREAL" in the first 30 minutes of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The user also talked about how great "the chemistry between the characters" is and that the "retro-futuristic universe" stands out:

"Finally, I can share my first impressions of the new 'Fantastic Four.' The movie’s visuals are simply SURREAL! The space scenes are breathtaking, on the level of 'Interstellar' and the best of 'Star Wars.' I absolutely loved this retro-futuristic universe where the story takes place: flying cars, but vintage models, everything super colorful, with retro computers and cameras packed with technology. It all meshes so well. Such a pity that Galactus will probably devour this planet lol And what can I say about the chemistry between the characters? It worked BIG TIME! It’s got everything to be a blockbuster!"

@daviarcante touched on some of the same positives that other fans did, while also praising director Matt Shakman. Specifically, the user believes Shakman "was the perfect choice" for the movie:

"I watched 27 minutes of 'Fantastic Four,' which has some of the most gorgeous visuals in the entire MCU. The retro-futuristic aesthetic brings a unique charm that sets it apart and captivates. Directed by Matt Shakman, some scenes are reminiscent of another major Marvel success, 'WandaVision,' which had a retro aesthetic and was also directed by Matt. Without a doubt, he was the perfect choice.

Arcante also talked about how the group's powers were displayed on-screen, specifically saying that "Johnny and Sue have the best use of powers we've ever seen in any other live-action version:"

"The action scenes and effects are fantastic! Johnny and Sue have the best use of powers we've ever seen in any other live-action version. And the group's dynamic in action, accompanied by an impeccable soundtrack that gives you chills to the soul. Pedro Pascal? Yes, he's our Mr. Fantastic! And the chemistry between the characters is almost tangible, so strong and thrilling. Marvel has gold in their hands, and I couldn't be more excited for this movie."

@pedro_sobreiro simply called the first 30 minutes of the film "gorgeous:"

"I watched about 30 minutes of the new 'Fantastic Four' and I can already say it's GORGEOUS."

After seeing the opening portion of the film, @cinepop revealed that The Fantastic Four "promises to be the coolest movie in the MCU."