Fantastic Four 2025 Clip Reveals Silver Surfer’s Arrival (And Galactus Isn’t Far Behind)

Fantastic Four: First Steps (aka Fantastic Four 2025) debuted its latest clip, revealing the Silver Surfer's arrival and her warning of the terrifying Galactus. The beloved silver-skinned comic book character is finally set to make her MCU debut in the new Marvel Studios movie, played this time around by Ozark actress Julia Garner. This gender-swapped take on the Silver Surfer (which is entirely canon to the comics, by the way) is not the movie's primary villain, but a herald of it, serving as a disciple of the world-devouring Galactus.

Fantastic Four's Silver Surfer was put on full display as a part of the recently released clip, coming to Earth to deliver a word of warning for the movie's central heroic team. Fans had seen bits and pieces of this new Julia Garner-led scene trailers, teasers, and commercials for the Matt Shakman-directed epic, but never the scene in full.

The short one-minute clip was posted on Marvel Studios' official social channels mere weeks before First Steps arrives in theaters.

Marvel Studios

In the scene, Julia Garner's Silver Surfer/Shalla-Bal floats down above the movie's alternate Earth take on Times Square, telling the Fantastic Four, their world has been "marked for death:"

"Are you the protectors of this world? Your planet is now marked for death. Your world will be consumed by the devourer. There is nothing you can do to stop him, for he is a universal force as essential as the stars."

She continued, between interspersed cuts of terrified New Yorkers, saying for people to, "Hold your loved ones close and speak the words you have been afraid to speak:"

"Hold your loved ones close and speak the words you have been afraid to speak. Use this time to rejoice and celebrate, for your time is short."

This all leads to her issuing Earth's death warrant, heralding her galactic leader, Galactus:

"I herald his beginning. I herald your end. I herald Galactus."

Watch the full Fantastic Four clip below:

Fantastic Four: First Steps comes to theaters on Friday, July 24, finally bringing Marvel's First Family to the MCU after years being locked away under the Fox umbrella. Directed by WandaVision's Matt Shakman, Fantastic Four 2025 stars Garner along with Pedro Pascal, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Vanessa Kirby, and Joseph Quinn.

The film centers on its titular band of heroes living in an alternate retro-futurist universe from the prime MCU timeline. After the fate of their world is put into question by a mysterious intergalactic entity known as Galactus (Ralph Ineson), the Fantastic Four are thrust into action to save not just New York City but the entire planet.

How Will Silver Surfer Play into Fantastic Four: First Steps?

Marvel Studios

Julia Garner's Silver Surfer is just one of several villains set to appear in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, although she is one of the more unique ones.

While almost every other big bad in the movie will come with their own evil pursuits, Silver Surfer is simply doing her job, serving as something of an intergalactic grim reaper for the towering Galactus.

All she does is deliver the message of doom to any particular planetary body selected by her star-daring manager, and then watch on as he enacts his own unique brand of cosmic chaos.

However, that will not stop the Fantastic Four from throwing fists with the Silver Surfer, as they see her as a significant threat even if she is not going to be the one actively devouring their planet.