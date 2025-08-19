Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 Will Be 'More Tragic' (Exclusive)

The word "tragic" came up in discussions about what to expect from Marvel Studios' Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 1 performed shockingly well upon its debut, becoming one of the best-rated projects in Marvel's Phase 5 slate. Looking ahead, the animated show's second season is expected to up the ante even further as the web-slinger returns to Disney+.

Voice actor Aleks Le shared new insight into what fans should expect to see in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2. Le brought a new version of Amadeus Cho to life in this series, who worked as an Oscorp Industries intern alongside Hudson Thames' Peter Parker. As Marvel prepares to return to this universe in a new season next year, fans are building expectations for what could come to pass in new episodes.

Speaking exclusively with The Direct while promoting the U.S. release of Ne Zha 2 (the highest-grossing movie of 2025 worldwide), Le noted how things will get "more grand" and "more funny" in Season 2. While praising writer Jeff Trammell for his work, he also told fans the new season would get "more tragic" with its story:

The Direct: "What can you tease about Season 2? I'm sure you've already done some work for it." Le: "The only thing that I can tease is that, what we did in Season 1, it just gets more and more grand, more tragic, more funny. Yeah, it's great. The people on that show are amazing. My friend Jeff Trammell, who is the showrunner, he does incredible work, and I'm so glad that the show was so well received, and I'm so excited to see all of it in this new season."

Along with his work in Ne Zha 2, Le voiced Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's Amadeus Cho, who is known as a version of the Hulk from Marvel Comics. While he did not Hulk-out in the animated series, Cho could have a bigger role in Season 2 as he and Peter Parker continue their work at Oscorp.

Taking place in an alternate reality, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man provides a new take on the web-slinger's MCU origin, kicking off during the airport battle from Captain America: Civil War. Starring Hudson Thames, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, and Colman Domingo, the show highlights the web-slinger's early days as a hero, leading to him getting his official suit and saving his family and friends from time-travel shenanigans. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 1 is now streaming on Disney+. Season 2 is expected to debut in 2026.

How "Tragic" Will Your Friendly Neighborhood Season 2 Get?

Marvel Animation

Considering the quotes from the actor behind Amadeus Cho (see more on other hidden Marvel heroes in the show here), emotions will run high in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2. The big question now is what exactly will lead to the tragedy teased in those quotes.

One of the biggest teases from the end of last season is Venom's existence in this universe, which could spell danger for Peter Parker if the two come into contact. With a piece of Venom-esque symbiote getting left behind after the portals are closed off, fans are waiting to see how long it takes for that goop to find Peter and influence him, which will only spell trouble if past Venom/Spidey interactions influence what happens here.

Also in play is the reveal of Richard Parker, Peter's long-lost father, who is imprisoned when Aunt May visits him in Episode 10. Considering the interest Richard showed in his son and the secrecy and discretion May uses in sneaking around to see him in prison, plenty of questions will be asked about what got Peter's dad into this kind of trouble and how he will get out of it.

Looking at the potential drama and death that could ensue in future episodes, tragedy is unquestionably a theme fans will focus on as more details from Season 2 are revealed.