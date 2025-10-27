According to one of its leading creatives, Marvel Studios' Venom will not repeat this Spider-Man 2 mistake. While PlayStation's Spider-Man 2 was generally received favorably when it hit PS5 in October 2023, the wall-crawling video game sequel did have its fair share of detractors, paricularly in its treatment of classic comics character Venom. In that Spider-Man story it was Peter Parker's best friend Harry Osborn who became the tongue-gnashing villain and not someone like Eddie Brock (as is typical in Marvel lore).

While Venom has yet to make his Marvel Studios debut, it seems that the super-powered brand will not repeat this Harry as Venom snafu. Replying to a fan on social media, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man showrunner Jeff Trammell confirmed that Harry Osborn will not be Venom in his animated Spidey series.

When prompted, "Let me guess, Harry is Venom again," Trammell revealed the fan was "wrong," without disclosing who exactly would be the Symbiote-adorned big bad:

Q: "Let me guess, Harry is Venom again?" A: "Are you gonna come back and apologize when you're wrong?"

It was recently revealed that Venom would be a part of the show's upcoming second season (which is due out sometime next Fall); however, who will be under the Symbiote remains to be seen.

Venom was previously teased at the end of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 1, with the Symbiote making its first appearance in the animated Spidey universe. The character is now set to be one of the primary villains for the series' sophomore effort.

One of the biggest complaints about Insomniac's Spider-Man 2 was the fact that Harry Osborn became Venom in the video game canon. Typically, Harry, if he does take on a villainous persona, ends up becoming Green Goblin, taking the baton from his father, Norman.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 1 is set to debut on Disney+ sometime in Fall 2026. The animated series follows an alternate Marvel Cinematic Universe, recounting the adventures of a young Peter Parker in his first couple of years as Spider-Man. Venom is just one of several villains confirmed to appear in the upcoming series, including Doctor Octopus and Electro.

Who Will Be Marvel Studios' Venom?

PlayStation

2026 could potentially be the biggest year in Venom's longstanding comic history. Of course, he is confirmed to appear in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, but he could also pop up in the mainline MCU in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Rumors have been swirling about a potential Venom appearance in Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4, and he too will seemingly avoid the Spider-Man 2 trap. One popular theory has Michael Mando's Scorpion becoming the MCU's first-ever live-action Venom.

This particular bit of speculation originates from a Instagram Story posted by the Brand New Day actor showing his Marvel character (in comic form) consumed by the Venom Symbiote.

Then the character will pop back up in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2. This will ultimately be an alternate reality version of Venom, but Venom nonetheless.

The animated series has not introduced the usuall Venom host, Eddie Brock, as of yet, so there is a chance that its second season sees his debut, with him becoming the iconic big bad to take on a teenage Peter Parker/Spider-Man.