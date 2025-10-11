Marvel Studios Unveils Spider-Man & Daredevil’s Next Team Up, Coming In 2026

As a part of its New York Comic-Con (NYCC) festivities, Marvel Studios finally announced a Spider-Man and Daredevil team-up coming in 2026. Next year is going to be a big year for both of Marvel's biggest New York-based superheroes. Spidey will return to the big screen with Spider-Man: Brand New Day; meanwhile, the Scarlet Scrapper is set to jump back into action with the incoming second season of Daredevil: Born Again.

During the Marvel Television and Animation NYCC panel, which The Direct was in attendance for, Marvel revealed that Spider-Man and Daredevil will once again be forces under the Marvel Studios banner. While fans had previously been teased with the two characters sharing the screen together in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, they had never suited up in the same MCU project until Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 1.

Marvel Studios Animation

New footage from Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2, shown to those in attendance at the New York-based convention, revealed that Matt Murdock will again appear in the show's sophomore effort. This means fans will get a Spider-Man/Daredevil team-up in 2026.

It is unclear how Daredevil will factor into the new story, but it was confirmed that the character will wear his iconic black costume, which is also set to play a part in Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again.

The footage also came with the news that the animated series will return next fall, along with teases of Gwen Stacy, Doctor Octopus, and the emergence of a terrifying alien Symbiote (read more about every Marvel NYCC announcement here).

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man tells an other-worldly Spider-Man tale, following a Peter Parker from another universe, in his early years as the wall-crawling hero. Season 2 is set to continue the epic comic book story set up in the show's first batch of episodes, with Spider-Man forced to take on the first form of what will become the Sinister Six.

Will Spider-Man and Daredevil Ever Team-Up in Live-Action?

For almost as long as there have been Daredevil and Spider-Man stories at Marvel Comics, the pair of heroes have been inextricably connected. The pair of comic characters frequently cross paths on the pages, seeing as they are both two of the brand's biggest New York-based superheroes. Yet, on-screen, the two have not had the history one would expect.

Of course, Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock popped up in a cheer-inducing cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Spidey was mentioned during Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, but the comic book mainstays have only shared a few scant seconds in costume (coming in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 1).

Marvel Comics

The characters will again team up, it seems, in Season 2 of the hit animated series, but fans will continue to wonder if they will ever see the two superheroes join forces on a bigger stage, say, in live-action.

There have been rumors about Cox potentially returning to play the Man Without Fear in next year's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but those have not been confirmed as of yet.

The most likely place for a live-action Spider-Man/Daredevil crossover to happen in the MCU proper would be either in Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars.

Whether that be between Tom Holland's Spider-Man and Charlie Cox's Daredevil remains to be seen, given the Multiversal shenanigans promised for both those Avengers stories, but it feels like there is at least a chance a live-action joining of forces could happen.