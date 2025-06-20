Marvel Raises Demand for Spider-Man 4's Daredevil Team-Up With Official New Video

A new video from Marvel has Spider-Man 4 Daredevil team-up demand reaching a fever pitch. Calls for Daredevil and Spider-Man to partner up on the big screen have been plentiful for decades at this point; however, after fans got a taste of Tom Holland's Peter Parker and Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock meeting in Spider-Man: No Way Home, audiences have been ravenous for the iconic Marvel Comics duo to get a whole movie together.

It is as if Marvel is toying with fans, as the iconic comic book brand releases a jaw-dropping new video focused on Spider-Man and Daredevil teaming up amid calls for Spider-Man 4 to include the two characters together. Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear has not been counted out of the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but the lack of news on that front has fans frothing at the mouth.

The new video, posted on Marvel's official YouTube channel, shows the pair of comic book heroes fighting some goons and the Marvel Comics villain Ringmaster.

While it is exciting to see the two characters dishing out costumed justice in the only way they know how, sadly, it has nothing to do with the pair of heroes teaming up on the big screen.

Instead, it was released to commemorate the anniversary of Spider-Man and Daredevil's first-ever team-up in the comics, which came on June 9, 1964 in The Amazing Spider-Man #16.

Despite having nothing to do with the MCU (aside from Tara Strong's Miss Minutes popping up to explain the history behind the piece), the video's comments section has been flooded with fans calling for the two characters to come together on-screen.

"We NEED this team up in the MCU" is a common sentiment in the YouTube comments, with some calling the potential crossover between the two "epic."

Watch the full Spider-Man/Daredevil video below:

Spider-Man 4 production is set to get started later this year, marking a significant turning point for Tom Holland's Peter Parker character in the MCU. After having his identity broadcast to the world to start Spider-Man: No Way Home, Pete is now back to complete anonymity thanks to a universe-saving Doctor Strange spell that closed that movie.

Now starts a new era for Holland's just-out-of-high-school wall-crawler, as he lives on his own and starts his Spider-Man-ing life in earnest for the first time. The forthcoming Spidey film will be directed by Shang-Chi filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton and also stars Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas (read more about Colón-Zayas' potential role here).

Will Daredevil Appear in Spider-Man 4?

The demand for a full-on MCU Spider-Man/Daredevil crossover has been and will continue to be a running theme among the Marvel faithful until it happens.

Thankfully, with Spider-Man 4 on the way, there is always the chance that they sneak Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear into its super-powered plot.

However, at this juncture, it seems unlikely that will be the case. In fact, recent rumors have suggested that another Daredevil character will play a significant part in the new Spider-Man movie.

At one point in development, fans thought Spider-Man 4 was headed for the Spidey/Daredevil team-up they have always dreamed of, but more recent reports suggest the movie will lean on the Multiversal side of its titular character rather than the grounded adventures that can include Daredevil.

Spider-Man was referenced in the first season of Daredevil: Born Again but never appeared. The same could happen to Daredevil in Spider-Man 4, especially if Mayor Wilson Fisk's anti-vigilante will continue to be present in Brand New Day's version of New York City.