New Spider-Man 4 Set Photo Spoils a Big Moment With Zendaya

With production underway for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, fans are catching glimpses of what Tom Holland's fourth Spider-Man film has in store. However, a fresh batch of set photos may be generating the most excitement yet as they feature both a spoilery location and Zendaya's MJ, and she's not alone.

Newly surfaced Spider-Man 4 set photos have offered what may be a first look at Zendaya's return as MJ alongside Tom Holland as Peter Parker. Adding to the scene's significance is that the two are at a cemetery, with one of the tombstones bearing the name of Peter Parker's late aunt, May Parker (Marisa Tomei), whose death was pivotal to the web-slinger's Spider-Man: No Way Home story. This location was also featured at the end of the 2021 film, where Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) visited May's grave alongside Peter Parker, even though the former no longer recognized Holland's Peter.

In the photos, Zendaya appears to be dressed as Peter Parker's love interest. Meanwhile, Tom Holland's face looks battered and beaten up, suggesting this cemetery scene occurs after an action-packed fight. Of course, both the location and Zendaya's presence will surely raise questions amongst fans since Spider-Man: No Way Home ended with Doctor Strange casting a spell, causing the world and MJ to forget about Peter Parker.

This new collection of images comes on the heels of a report claiming Zendaya will have "an important role" in Brand New Day, but that the Dune star will not have "a lot of screentime." Given the web-slinger's new street-level story, crowded call sheet, and Zendaya's busy schedule, this makes sense. But the question amongst fans is whether this moment at Aunt May's grave stems from the flaws in Doctor Strange's spell that Spider-Man: No Way Home's script first hinted at.

Set to release on July 31, 2026, and directed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to follow 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home while also launching a new Tom Holland-led Spider-Man trilogy within the MCU. In addition to Holland and Zendaya, the Phase 6 film is expected to star Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, and Mark Ruffalo.

This article is developing. Check back for updates!