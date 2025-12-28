The Boys Season 5: All 7 Villains Confirmed to Appear

The Boys Season 5 will close off Amazon Prime Video's hit series. While fans are still waiting to see the first footage from The Boys Season 5, the series is sure to end with a bang after nearly a decade of bloody, gory, and intense action. Much of that will come from the show's litany of antagonists, who are sure to show no mercy on anyone in their way.

At least seven villains are confirmed to be featured heavily in The Boys Season 5. Prime Video brought back multiple heroes from that series in Gen V Season 2, which further set the stage for what will happen in the original show from this saga. Although The Boys' return timeframe in 2026 is still unknown, viewers are already prepping for plenty of high-powered action from heroes and villains alike.

Confirmed Villains in The Boys Season 5

Homelander

Starting in Season 1, Antony Starr took the spotlight as the main "superhero" in The Boys, Homelander. Boasting Superman-esque powers (flight, superstrength, heat vision), Homelander has a vastly skewed sense of right and wrong, and his psychopathic nature led him to become one of the show's biggest villains.

As fans learned the truth behind his evil nature at the end of Season 4, the character took a further step toward the dark side, essentially taking over the U.S. government as martial law was declared. For Season 5, he is expected to come after the Boys and other dissenters with a vengeance, doing anything in his power to keep Supes in control and rule with an iron fist.

Black Noir II

Nathan Mitchell has starred in The Boys since Season 1 as Black Noir, although he now plays the second version of the character after Homelander killed off the original in Season 3. Known as The Seven's quietest member, Black Noir is a martial arts expert who has powers like superstrength, superspeed, heightened senses, and a powerful healing factor.

In Season 4, The Deep takes Black Noir II under his wing as the hero rejoins The Seven under Homelander's watch. However, considering he fails to kill the Boys and has taken on the role of someone Homelander killed, he is on edge, following Homelander's lead into Season 5.

Sister Sage

Susan Heyward joined The Boys in Season 4 as Sister Sage, one of the newest members of The Seven. Sage is known as the smartest person on the planet, and she also possesses a regenerative healing factor that allows her to recover fairly quickly from most injuries; she can even administer a lobotomy to herself to temporarily reduce her intelligence for the benefit of others before recovering.

Homelander recruits Sage to join The Seven early in Season 4, and she becomes the mastermind for his plan to take over the government with the support of the public. Even after Homelander betrays her, she still stands behind him, completing "Phase 1" of her plan before "Phase 2" is unveiled in Season 5.

Firecracker

Valorie Curry joined The Boys in Season 4, taking on a terrifying new antagonist named Firecracker, who replaced Erin Moriarty's Starlight after she left the group. Along with superhuman strength and advanced hearing, Firecracker can generate small sparks and explosions by snapping her fingers; her real influence, however, comes through in her far-right talk show called The Truth Bomb, where she spews her hate-based views for a mass audience.

Upon joining The Seven, she quickly works to form an intimate relationship with Homelander (see more on one of her most disgusting moments here). Clawing her way to a position of power and influence, she stands as one of Homelander's most dedicated loyalists, and she will stop at nothing to take down The Boys.

The Deep

Kicking off his run on The Boys at the start of Season 1, Chace Crawford continues to play one of The Seven's more controversial members, The Deep. Comparable to DC's Aquaman, The Deep can breathe underwater through gills on his chest and possesses enhanced swimming skills. He also possesses superhuman strength, durability, and the ability to telepathically communicate with and control sea life.

Season 4 shows The Deep staying loyal to Homelander, carrying out multiple assassinations and covering up evidence that would expose The Seven's actions. Even through times where he regrets his actions, he is still blindly obedient to Homelander and does his bidding, which will continue into Season 5.

Ashley Barrett

Colby Minifie's Ashley Barrett started in The Boys as a talent manager before rising to power as the CEO at Vought International. While she worked hard to keep The Seven in a good light publicly, Homelander overruled her at every turn and tormented her regularly, leading to her developing an anxiety disorder and pulling her own hair out.

In the Season 4 finale, Ashley takes an emergency dose of Compound V before losing even more of her hair and going through some kind of transformation. While her powers are still unknown, she is expected to be a major antagonist as part of Vought's fight against the Boys.

Soldier Boy

After an extended absence in Season 4, Jensen Ackles will be back in The Boys Season 5 as Soldier Boy, one of Vought's original superheroes. Along with superstrength and durability, Soldier Boy can emit a chest-based radioactive energy blast, which is powerful enough to destroy buildings and negate other Supes' powers permanently.

Season 4 ended with a cliffhanger that showed Soldier Boy in a secret CIA facility, where he was frozen in a glass casket after his last encounter with Homelander in Season 3. He is expected to come back with a vengeance in Season 5, and considering he is Homelander's biological father, expect all hell to break loose when they reunite.

The Boys is moving into its fifth and final season, following its launch on Amazon Prime Video in July 2019. Starring Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, and Antony Starr, the show centers on a team of vigilantes who take on the corrupt Vought International and its roster of celebrity superheroes, many of whom are villains. The Boys Season 5 will debut on Prime Video in 2026.