The Boys Just Unveiled Homelander’s New Superpower We All Thought Was Impossible

The first official posters for The Boys Season 5 might have revealed something new about Homelander's powers that would make him much difficult to defeat in the final batch of episodes. Homelander (Anthony Starr) is the leader of The Seven (The Boys' version of the Justice League) and perhaps the most powerful Supe in this universe. While he is deemed a public hero, Homelander is the main villain that the real heroes are trying to take down, and they have yet to succeed due to his immense power.

Aside from the fact that Homelander is essentially The Boys' answer to Superman (but with him being downright evil), Season 4 ended with Homelander seizing power in America through martial law, meaning that he is more powerful than ever. And now, the official poster for Season 5 has revealed a terrifying new power for the benevolent villain.

Amazon Prime Video released a new poster for The Boys Season 5, showcasing Homelander in space as he gazes down on Earth. This appears to confirm that Homelander can survive in space, making him a much more formidable threat because he could easily flee the planet as a last resort and regroup if he knows he is about to be defeated.

In The Boys Season 3, Episode 4, Homelander told Stan Edgar (who made an eventful appearance in Gen V Season 2) that he should see Earth from space, implying that he might've already gone to the cosmos at some point in the past:

Stan Edgar: "You do have a hell of a view from up here. I’ll give you that." Homelander: "You should see it from space."

Many thought that Homelander's claim about seeing the planet from space was his usual move of boasting or lying about his achievements, and he is not capable of surviving in the cosmos. However, this poster seemingly confirms that Homelander can indeed survive in space, which spells trouble for the Resistance and Billy Butcher.

Speaking of Butcher, Prime Video also released a second poster featuring Karl Urban's protagonist to hype up Season 5:

The Boys Season 5 is expected to culminate with the final clash between the members of the Resistance and Homelander as they fight for freedom and control. The series stars Jack Quaid, Karl Urban, Anthony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Chace Crawford, Jessie T. Usher, and Karen Fukuhara. The Boys Season 5 is expected to be released on Prime Video sometime in 2026.

Why Homelander's New Powers Could Forever Change 'The Boys'

Homelander's powers in The Boys include his deadly laser vision, flight, super strength, and near invulnerability against powerful attacks. This batch of powers already makes Homelander a huge challenge for the heroes, and having access to space makes him even more difficult to defeat.

While there are at least five Supes in The Boys who could put an end to Homelander's reign of terror, his access to space completely changes the storytelling possibilities for Season 5, mainly because it makes Anthony Starr's terrifying Supe a truly uncontainable and invincible villain.

Homelander can easily transfer some of Earth's heroes into space, making it his deadly killing ground. By having access to space, he can also oversee the different global threats that could attempt to prevent his rise in power. This would essentially force the Resistance to create unique countermeasures to ultimately defeat him in Season 5. If anything, space flight further cements Homelander's superiority over the other Supes.