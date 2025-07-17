The Boys Season 5 Confirmed to Feature These 12 Major Supes

The Boys is preparing to wrap up its run on Prime Video with its fifth season, but the final episodes won't lack superhero faces. The superhero satire series based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's graphic novels exists in a world where the Vought corporation manufactures superheroes with a serum known as Compound V. The result is a group of super-powered beings ("supes") who lack the ethics of DC and Marvel's finest.

Initially, The Boys followed a group of anti-superhero vigilantes as they attempted to bring justice to superheroes who abused their powers. However, as the series has gone on, more and more everyday characters in The Boys have received their own Compound V powers, which has upped the ante and blurred the line between the supe and non-supe characters. With a climactic showdown in store for Season 5 of The Boys, these are the major supes fans can expect to see involved.

All the Major Super-Powered Characters Appearing in The Boys Season 5

Homelander

Prime Video

Antony Starr's wildcard leader of the Seven, Homelander, has gone from being a corporate poster boy for Vought to the unofficial leader of the country, thanks to his unpredictably tyrannical methods. With the new U.S. President, Steven Calhoun, swearing allegiance to Homelander in the Season 4 finale of The Boys, the supe has unlimited powers at his hands coming into Season 5.

While Homelander has seemingly insurmountable superpowers, with everything from flight, strength, and heat vision at his disposal, he does suffer from narcissism, and this, plus his fraught relationship with his son Ryan, as well as his traumatic past, can be used against him.

Billy Butcher

Prime Video

The leader of the Boys and the staunchest anti-supe there is, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) has forever held a grudge against Homelander for what he did to his wife, Becca. In Season 4, Butcher dealt with the ramifications of taking temporary Compound V, which left him with a finite time to live, and desperately tried to replicate the Supe virus that was introduced in Gen V.

This led to Butcher battling a dark alter ego of Joe Kessler (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), which he ultimately gave in to in the finale, enacting a plan to kill Victoria Neuman, obtain the Supe virus, and commit genocide, even knowing it would kill his Supe friends. This positions Butcher as another villain heading into Season 5 of The Boys, and it's unclear whether he will be redeemed.

Starlight

Prime Video

Annie/Starlight (Erin Moriarty) began as a teen supe starlet who finally achieved her dream of joining the Seven, only to have her rose-colored glasses shattered by her morally bankrupt colleagues. She's since left the Seven, joined the Boys, started a relationship with Hughie (Jack Quaid) and gathered a following of "Starlighters".

Annie was held captive and had her identity stolen by a shapeshifter in Season 4 of The Boys, which drove a wedge between her and Hughie in the season finale when she learned he hadn't recognized she wasn't herself. Annie manages to escape captivity, unlike the rest of the Boys in the finale, leaving her as one of the sole resistance members heading into Season 5.

A-Train

Prime Video

A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) is the Seven's long-serving super-speedy supe. He's gradually undergone a redemption arc throughout The Boys, having been abysed by Homelander to the point that he chose to use his position on the Seven to become an inside man and ally himself with Hughie and the Boys.

After his position as the mole was exposed he fled the country and the series has already revealed an in-universe reason for A-Train's absence. With that, it's unclear how involved he'll be in the final season.

The Deep

Prime Video

Chace Crawford's Aquaman-like superhero The Deep has been ousted and re-invited into the Seven during The Boys' four seasons. He has become a terrifyingly loyal servant of Homelander, which was proven in the most recent season when Homelander sent The Deep to eliminate any possible traitors at Vought and he did so without question.

Crawford will again play The Deep in Gen V for Season 2, which could hint at his arc coming in the fifth and final season of The Boys.

Kimiko

Prime Video

Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) has been a silent and deadly weapon for the Boys from the beginning, serving as one of the only members of the team with superpowers (strength and regenerative healing). In Season 4, Kimiko was injected with the supe virus, which led to Frenchie (Tomer Capone) cutting off her leg to stop the infection spreading.

Season 4 also led to Kimiko and Frenchie finally admitting their feelings for each other, which didn't last long after the Boys were caught in the season finale. Heading into Season 5, it's a sure bet that Kimiko will be hell-bent on escaping and reuniting with Frenchie.

Black Noir II

Prime Video

After Homelander killed the real Black Noir, Vought brought in an actor to fill in the Seven members' shoes in Season 4. The actor struggled with commitment to his role during Season 4, but remained loyal to Homelander and the atrocities the Seven leader ordered him to commit. Black Noir II is one of the loyalists at Homelander's side in Season 5 of The Boys, making him a threat that will have to be dealt with.

Ryan Butcher

Prime Video

After being raised in secret by his mom, Becca, Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) has been passed between his father figures, Butcher and Homelander. After becoming disillusioned with Homelander's parenting, Ryan returned to Butcher and was put into Grace Mallory's care. But his uncontrolled powers killed Mallory and led him to part ways with Butcher, leaving him an unpredictable wild card heading into Season 5.

Sister Sage

Prime Video

Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) was one of the Seven's new recruits in Season 4. Gifted with super-intelligence, Sage was responsible for helping Homelander rise to power and now remains as a powerful figure in the shadows as he implements his new world order.

Firecracker

Prime Video

The conservative rival of Starlight, Firecracker (Valorie Curry), joined the Seven in her absence and brought along a group of impassioned fans to her cause. She attempted to initiate a relationship with Homelander by filling a void left by Stormfront and Madelyn Stillwell. She remains one of his loyalists at the end of Season 4, leaving her in a position of power heading into Season 5.

Soldier Boy

Prime Video

Jensen Ackles will return as Vought's original superhero, Soldier Boy, in The Boys Season 5 (before eventually leading his own spin-off show). After being awoken from cryosleep in Season 3 of The Boys and primed as a weapon to defeat Homelander, it was revealed that Soldier Boy was Homelander's biological father.

The two left their relationship unresolved when Soldier Boy was returned to sleep and hidden away, but the ending of The Boys Season 4 revealed that Homelander has plans to wake him up again. Soldier Boy will likely have a large role in Season 5 of The Boys as the father-son duo attempt to resolve their issues.

Bombsight

Netflix

A new supe that fans will meet in Season 5 of The Boys is Bombsight, who will be played by Stranger Things star Mason Dye. No details have been revealed about Bombsight, although the character has been mentioned as one who starred in a 1950s Vought film, suggesting that he may have ties to Soldier Boy and other heroes of that era.

Bonus: Ashley Barrett

Prime Video

Beginning as a talent manager before unexpectedly rising to the CEO position at Vought, Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie) has had a rollercoaster journey on The Boys. Ashley has been overruled and tormented by Homelander at basically every turn and when the Seven leader ordered all the potential Vought traitors be purged in the Season 4 finale, she took an emergency dose of Compound V, which hints at her new role as a supe in the final season.