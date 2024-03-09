The Boys Season 4 Announces Its 15 Main Actors

Amazon Prime Video confirmed 15 main actors and their characters who will play a key role in The Boys Season 4.

The Major Actors In The Boys Season 4 Cast

Alongside the announcement that Season 4 of The Boys is set to arrive on June 13 with a three-episode premiere, Amazon Prime Video also confirmed 15 actors returning.

It’s important to note this list doesn't include everyone set to appear, so fans should expect more characters to partake in the fun.

Karl Urban - Billy Butcher

Karl Urban

Karl Urban is the iconic Billy Butcher, asshole leader of The Boys who has a deep hatred for Supes after Homelander sexually assaulted his wife (who, at one point, was also believed to be dead due to the patriotic “superhero”).

When audiences last saw Butcher in The Boys, he was given just over a year to live due to the effects of Temp V. Needless to say, he’ll almost certainly be using all that time to try and find a way to kill Homelander and his new ally, Victoria Neuman.

There’s also the fact that he found The Woods at the end of Gen V, which will undoubtedly help his cause.

Urban can also be seen in Star Trek, The Lord of the Rings, Thor: Ragnarok, and more.

Jack Quaid - Hughie Campbell

Jack Quaid

While once the newbie, Jack Quaid's Hughie Campbell is now a hardened member of The Boys. He is also in a relationship with a former member of The Seven, Starlight.

For Season 4, Hughie might become a de facto leader of The Boys after everyone gets sick of Butcher’s lies (per the synopsis of Season 4). He might also be the only one to retain any sympathy for the man after he tried to save Hughie’s life at the end of last season.

Most recently, Quaid has been involved in two popular animated shows, voicing Brad Boimler in Star Trek: Lower Decks and Clark Kent in My Adventures with Superman.

Antony Starr - Homelander

Antony Starr

Antony Starr's Homelander is America’s number one superhero. While he may be a hero to the wider world, those who know him see the psychotic, narcissistic murderer man-child he is.

At the end of Season 3, Homelander made a big splash in the news when he murdered a heckler in broad daylight and the middle of a crowd. Background updates in Gen V made it clear the world hasn’t forgotten, but will the Supe face justice?

The odds don’t look great, as shown by his new spot next to Vice President hopeful Victoria Neuman in Season 4 promotional images. Though, she might have her own brand of justice to unleash on Homelander one day.

Some of Starr’s previous projects include Cobweb, American Gothic, and Banshee.

Erin Moriarty - Starlight

Erin Moriarty

Erin Moriarty plays Starlight, also known as Annie, a Supe with the ability of electricity conversion, super-strength, and light generation. She was once a key member of The Seven but quit at the end of Season 3 after calling out Homelander.

By the end of last season, she also became an official member of The Boys. When Season 4 picks up, fans should expect her to be in the thick of it with them—no longer forced to play both sides in any capacity.

Moriarty can also be seen in Monster Party, From Now, and Catching Dust.

Jessie T. Usher - A-Train

Jessie T. Usher

Jessie T. Usher is A-Train, a Supe with super speed who accidentally killed Hughie’s girlfriend at the start of the series. He remains one of the key members of Vought’s The Seven.

After Homelander’s outburst toward A-Train for killing Blue Hawk, perhaps the speedster will need to help The Boys more than ever. After all, who knows when Antony Starr’s Supe will have enough of his teammate?

Some of Usher’s previous projects include the 2022 horror film Smile and the television series Survivor’s Remorse.

Laz Alonso - Mother’s Milk

Laz Alonso

Despite his looks, Laz Alonso’s Mother’s Milk (MM) is the heart of the titular team and can best keep a calm and collected head when the going gets tough.

With the team turning against Butcher in Season 4, it's hard to tell whether MM will side with Hughie and take the circumstances to get closer to his family like he did in Season 3. Either way, it’ll be tough for MM not to become involved.

Alonso also portrayed characters in My Dad the Bounty Hunter, L.A.’s Finest, The Mysteries of Laura, and more.

Chace Crawford - The Deep

Chace Crawford

The Deep, played by Chace Crawford, was once a member of The Seven. He was kicked out of the group by Vought after a sexual assault scandal.

He can telepathically talk with aquatic animals, enhance marine life, and swim faster than an average person.

The end of Season 3 saw Homelander force The Deep into doing some dirty work by killing Lamar Bishop. That’ll probably be far from the last ask Homelander may bring to him to help out Victoria Neuman.

Many likely know Crawford from his time as Nate Archibald in Gossip Girl.

Tomer Capone - Frenchie

Tomer Capone

While most of Frenchie’s past is murky, Tomer Capone’s character came from rough beginnings. However, he’s brought that edge to become an extremely important part of The Boys' family.

He’s also particularly close with teammate Kimiko, whom he shared a kiss with last season. Fans shouldn't be surprised to see Season 4 dive deeper into their complex relationship.

Capone can be seen in projects such as Fauda, One on One, Fullmoon, and Charlie Golf One.

Karen Fukuhara - Kimiko Miyashiro

Karen Fukuhara

Karen Fukuhara’s Kimiko Miyashiro has come a long way since only being known as The Female, who the team found locked up and experimented on in Season 1. The deadly and formidable Supe is a core member of The Boys and is close with Frenchie.

In Season 4, on top of the team’s struggle to end Victoria Neuman and Homelander, Kimiko will probably be occupied figuring out her quickly expanding relationship with Frenchie.

Fukuhara provided the voice of Haru in Netflix’s recent Pokemon Concierge animated series, and she also portrayed Katana in 2016’s Suicide Squad.

Colby Minifie - Ashley Barrett

Colby Minifie

Colby Minifie’s Ashley Barrett plays the nearly bolding CEO of Vought. The character also appeared in the recent Gen V spin-off, where she almost lost her life in the finale.

But she’s still kicking. Though it's hard to imagine Season 4 will make Ashley’s life any easier, perhaps she’ll finally break.

Minifie also portrayed the villainous Virginia in Fear the Walking Dead and appeared in Jessica Jones.

Claudia Doumit - Victoria Neuman

Claudia Doumit

Claudia Doumit plays Congresswoman Victoria Neuman, and the character has her sights fully set on becoming Vice President. She’s also a secret Supe who has the ability to control blood and explode heads.

Victoria recently appeared in Gen V, where it was revealed its main character, Marie Moreau, shares her same powerset.

Season 4 will position Victoria as one of the show’s key antagonists, proving to be almost as big a problem for The Boys as Homelander is. To make matters worse, those two seem to continue their partnership that began at the end of Season 3.

Some of Doumit’s previous projects include Dylan & Zoey, Timeless, and How to Be a Vampire.

Cameron Crovetti - Ryan

Cameron Crovetti

Cameron Crovertti’s Ryan is the 11-year-old son of Rebecca Butcher and Homelander and the stepson of Billy Butcher. Ryan has superpowers that mirror those of his father.

While Billy tried his best to parent without Rebecca being there, by the end of Season 3, Ryan had fallen firmly into the embrace of Homelander himself.

Season 4 could see Billy fighting desperately to save his son's soul, who grows more corrupted every day he spends with Homelander.

Crovetti played Elias in the recent remake of Goodnight Mommy and had roles in Dirty John and Big Little Lies.

Susan Heyward - Sister Sage

Susan Heyward

Susan Heyward's Sister Sage will be joining The Boys as a character who is not in the source material. As such, nothing is known about her powers or role in the story.

She’ll likely be used to help fill in the empty roster of The Seven.

Other projects starring Heyward include Orange is the New Black, Delilah, Hello Tomorrow!, and more.

Valorie Curry - Firecracker

Valorie Curry

Like Sister Sage, Valorie Curry’s Firecracker is completely original to the show and has no connection to the source material. She will probably also help bolster the ranks of The Seven, but that remains a theory.

Given her name, fans have theorized Firecracker might end up being a riff on Marvel’s Jubilee, a mutant member of the X-Men.

Curry previously starred as Charlotte in the Twilight franchise. She also had major roles in The Tick, Detroit: Become Human, and The Following.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan - Mystery Character

Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is yet another Supernatural alumnus joining The Boys, but the details of who he is playing have not yet been revealed.

Whoever it is, he has close ties to Billy Butcher, as seen in the Season 4 trailer. Perhaps he’ll be someone Billy has to turn to when his team turns their backs on him.

Recently, Morgan was most known for his time as Negan in The Walking Dead, but he also had highly prolific roles in Supernatural and Watchmen.

The Boys Season 4 premieres with three new episodes on June 13 on Amazon Prime Video.

